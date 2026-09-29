New AI capability turns the 101 questions finance teams field every day into self-service answers, letting anyone dig into spend, risk, and budget tradeoffs without waiting on an analyst or learning a new system

Brightfin, the leader in technology financial management, today announced Budget Clarity AI, a new capability that gives finance and IT teams instant, self-service answers to the budget questions they field dozens of times a day. Built into the Brightfin platform, Budget Clarity AI acts as an always-available financial analyst, letting users ask plain-language questions about their spend and get grounded answers, visualizations, and recommendations in seconds.

Finance and IT leaders are fielding an ever-growing volume of ad-hoc budget questions from stakeholders across the business, while the analysts who could answer them are stretched thin. Budget Clarity AI is designed to close that gap. Users don't need to know ServiceNow, and they don't need to know Brightfin's products they only need to know what they're trying to get done, and the tool routes them to the answer in one click.

What Budget Clarity AI Delivers

A simplified experience: users don't need to know ServiceNow or Brightfin's products just what they need to get done. Budget Clarity AI gets them to the answer in one click.

users don't need to know ServiceNow or Brightfin's products just what they need to get done. Budget Clarity AI gets them to the answer in one click. A finance analyst in a box: the tool absorbs the 101 questions finance teams get asked every day, giving end users self-service tools to dig into the numbers themselves.

the tool absorbs the 101 questions finance teams get asked every day, giving end users self-service tools to dig into the numbers themselves. Ad-hoc analysis on demand: Budget Clarity AI combines financial insights with a reasoning layer to help organizations make big, complex decisions like where to cut two percent of a budget or where they're most at risk and creates visualizations not otherwise available within ServiceNow.

Budget Clarity AI is available now as part of Brightfin's platform and is currently completing certification for the ServiceNow Store.

Why Brightfin

"Budget Clarity AI gives you a financial analyst at the tip of your fingers," said Joel Martins, CEO of Brightfin. "Every finance and IT leader has a list of questions they get asked every single day where are we overspending, where can we cut, where are we most at risk. Budget Clarity AI takes that list and turns it into something anyone on the team can answer themselves, in plain language, without waiting in line for an analyst. That's the kind of clarity we built Brightfin to deliver."

As organizations manage increasingly complex technology budgets, Brightfin plans to continue expanding Budget Clarity AI's reasoning and analysis capabilities, giving customers even deeper self-service visibility into their spend.

About Brightfin

Brightfin is committed to shaping a world where every technology decision is grounded in financial truth, operational clarity, and intelligent automation enabling organizations to reduce total spend and reinvest in critical innovation. For more information, visit www.brightfin.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260929000819/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Jacob Mollohan

Senior Director of Marketing

jacob.mollohan@brightfin.com

720-235-9837