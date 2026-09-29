Aurionpro appoints industry veteran David Maitland as Chief Strategy Officer for its Transit business

MUMBAI, India and LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurionpro Solutions Limited, a global leader in transit and banking technology solutions, announced the appointment of David Maitland as Chief Strategy Officer for its Transit business.

In his new role, David will lead the strategic agenda for Aurionpro Transit, with a focus on accelerating global growth, strengthening customer engagement, identifying new market opportunities, and driving innovation across the company's transit, mobility, and airport solutions portfolio.

David brings more than two decades of leadership experience across global transit operations, payments, and technology sectors, having worked extensively in Europe, Asia, the US, and Canada. He joins Aurionpro from Cubic Transportation Systems, where he served as Chief Growth Officer and led strategic growth initiatives across international markets. Prior to Cubic, David was the CEO of Vix Technology where he rebuilt the company's profitability and reshaped its growth strategy.

Prior to moving into the transport and payments industry, David spent 10 years as the Main Board Director of Corporate Services and Chief Information Officer at AWE plc, and an early career at Ford Motor Company. David holds degrees in Psychology and Business Management and is a Fellow of the British Computer Society.

Speaking on his appointment, David Maitland, Chief Strategy Officer, Transit Business, Aurionpro Solutions, said:

"Aurionpro has established itself as a trusted technology partner delivering innovative solutions for the global transit industry. I am excited to join the company at such an important stage of its growth journey and look forward to working with the talented team to further strengthen our strategic direction, deepen customer partnerships, and accelerate innovation across our Transit business."

Commenting on the appointment, Sanjay Bali, President - Tech Innovation Group, Aurionpro Solutions, said:

"David is a highly accomplished global leader with an impressive track record of driving business transformation and growth across the transit and mobility ecosystem. His deep industry expertise and strategic vision will play a pivotal role as we continue to strengthen our Transit business, expand our global presence across Europe and the Americas, and deliver innovative solutions that create greater value for our customers. We are delighted to welcome David to the Aurionpro leadership team."

About Aurionpro Solutions

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd. is a global enterprise technology leader pioneering intuitive-tech through deep-tech IPs and scalable products. With a strong presence across Banking, Payments, Mobility, Insurance, Transit, Data Centers, and Government sectors, Aurionpro is setting new benchmarks for AI innovation and impact. Its B2E (Business-to-Ecosystem) approach empowers entire ecosystems, driving growth, transformation, and scale across interconnected value chains. Backed by 3,000+ experts and a global-first mindset, Aurionpro is built to lead the next. For more information, visit us at www.aurionpro.com.

For further information, please contact:

AZN Partners Public Relations Pvt Ltd

Harry Pinto | harry.pinto@aznpartners.com

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd

Ninad Kelkar | ninad.kelkar@aurionpro.com

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