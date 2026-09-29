Patient Handling Equipment Market worth $17.29 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Patient Handling Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 17.29 billion by 2031 from USD 13.04 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.77% during the forecast period.

Browse 300 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Patient Handling Equipment Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Patient Handling Equipment Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 13.04 billion

USD 13.04 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 17.29 billion

USD 17.29 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 5.77%

Patient Handling Equipment Market Trends & Insights:

Based on region, Europe accounted for the largest share of 31.5% of the global patient handling equipment market in 2025.

Based on type, the patient transfer devices segment accounted for the largest share of 34.2% of the patient handling equipment market in 2025.

Based on application, the acute care segment accounted for the largest share of 48.5% of the patient handling equipment market in 2025.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the largest share of 43.9% in the patient handling equipment market.

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The growth of this market is primarily driven by the rising geriatric and obese population, as the geriatric population is more susceptible to fall-related injuries and functional disabilities, resulting in increased dependence on mobility and patient handling equipment. Additionally, the high risk of injuries to caregivers during manual patient handling, rising hospital admissions and regulations that ensure healthcare personnel safety during manual lifting are increasing demand for patient handling equipment worldwide. However, inadequate caregiver training to operate patient handling equipment efficiently is a major factor hindering market growth. Moreover, the rising demand for home healthcare services will increase the demand for patient handling devices during the forecast period.

By type of patient transfer devices, the patient lifts segment held a major share in the patient handling equipment market in 2025.

The patient handling equipment market is segmented based on type into patient transfer devices, medical beds, mobility equipment, bathroom & toilet assist equipment, and stretchers & transport chairs. The patient transfer devices segment will dominate the market during the forecast period. The patient transfer devices segment is further categorized into patient lifts, slings, air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses, sliding sheets, and accessories. Among these, patient lifts held the largest share in 2025. The patient lift segment holds a major share within patient transfer devices because lifts provide dedicated equipment for transferring patients between beds, wheelchairs, chairs, stretchers, and bathing areas. Their adoption is supported by the need to reduce physical strain and injury risks among caregivers while improving patient safety during transfers. Patient lifts are available in powered and manual configurations, allowing healthcare providers to choose equipment based on patient needs, facility infrastructure, and budget. Their broad application across hospitals, rehabilitation facilities, long-term care, and home healthcare further strengthens demand. Regulatory and healthcare emphasis on safe patient handling also supports wider adoption of these devices.

By application, the rehabilitation care segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the patient handling equipment market is segmented into bariatric care, acute care, long-term care, rehabilitation care, and other applications. The rehabilitation care segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as aging, chronic diseases, injuries, and disability increase the need for mobility recovery and functional independence. WHO estimates that 2.4 billion people globally live with health conditions that could benefit from rehabilitation, and demand is expected to rise as populations age and chronic diseases increase. Rehabilitation facilities increasingly require patient lifts, transfer equipment, adjustable beds, wheelchairs, and mobility aids to support safe transfers, therapy, and patient recovery. Strengthening rehabilitation services and addressing unmet rehabilitation needs are therefore expected to accelerate equipment adoption during the forecast period.

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Europe accounted for the largest share of the market in 2025.

The patient handling equipment market is segmented into regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2025, Europe accounted for the largest market share. Factors include the aging population, established healthcare infrastructure, and widespread need for assistive technologies. On January 1, 2025, people aged 65 years and over represented 22% of the EU population, while those aged 80 and over accounted for 6%, increasing requirements for mobility and care-support equipment. The WHO European Region also identifies aging, noncommunicable diseases, and disability as factors increasing demand for assistive technology. Well-developed hospitals, rehabilitation facilities, and long-term-care systems provide established channels for patient lifts, medical beds, mobility equipment, and transfer equipment. A growing emphasis on independence, accessibility, rehabilitation, and caregiver safety further supports market adoption across Europe.

Key Players

Leading players in the Patient Handling Equipment companies include Arjo (Sweden), Stryker Corporation (US), Baxter International, Inc. (US), Savaria Corporation (Canada), Drive Devilbiss Healthcare (US), Etac AB (Sweden), GF Health Products, Inc. (US), V. Guldmann A/S (Denmark), and Joerns Healthcare LLC (US), among others.

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Patient Handling Equipment Market - Investment & funding + Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

The patient handling equipment market has witnessed strategic investment, acquisitions, and collaboration activity during 2025-2026, driven by demand for safer mobility, connected care, caregiver-assistance technologies, and home-based care solutions. Stryker expanded its R&D footprint in India with a new 140,000-square-foot facility incorporating robotics, artificial intelligence, digital innovation, and product-security capabilities, supporting development of ICU beds and stretchers. Arjo continued investing in patient-handling innovation, launching the Maxi Move 5 and allocating SEK 303 million to R&D in 2025. Baxter continues leveraging its Hillrom portfolio to advance connected beds, stretchers, and patient-care technologies, including the 2026 Dynamo Series smart stretcher. Savaria expanded investment capacity through acquisitions and capital projects, while its Patient Care segment continued growth. These activities reflect the industry's growing focus on integrating advanced technologies with patient handling equipment.

Revenue Shift Context

The patient handling equipment market is driven by aging populations, increasing mobility limitations, caregiver safety concerns, and rising demand for safer patient transfers. Growing healthcare expenditure and expansion of long-term and home-based care further support adoption. Patient handling equipment revenue is projected to grow from USD 13.04 billion in 2026 to USD 17.29 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.7%. The patient transfer devices segment held the largest share, at 34.2% in 2025, due to its extensive use for lifting, transferring, repositioning, and mobilizing patients across healthcare settings. Demand is supported by rising mobility limitations, an aging population, and the need to reduce caregiver injuries associated with manual patient handling. The rehabilitation facilities segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR as increasing chronic diseases, injuries, disabilities, and aging-related mobility limitations expand rehabilitation requirements.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the patient handling equipment market are increasing as companies seek to expand product portfolios quickly, acquire advanced technologies, enter high-growth therapeutic segments, strengthen geographic reach, and gain complementary R&D and regulatory capabilities. The growing importance of AI, robotics, minimally invasive procedures, and digital technologies is further encouraging technology-focused acquisitions and consolidation.

PATIENT HANDLING EQUIPMENT MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2024-JUNE 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description January 2026 Acquisition Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (Ireland) Compass Health (US) Drive Medical announced a definitive agreement to acquire Compass Health Brands, expanding its portfolio of branded and private-label consumer medical products, including ProBasics, Carex, and TheraMed. October 2025 Acquisition Arjo (Sweden) Slingcare B.V (Netherland) Arjo acquired all shares of Dutch patient handling specialist Slingcare, strengthening its portfolio with localized sling and clip solutions and expanding its presence in the Netherlands. June 2024 Acquisition Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (Ireland) Mobility Designed, Inc. (US) Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (DDH) announced the strategic acquisition of Mobility Designed, Inc.'s complete product portfolio. This move aims to strengthen DDH's medical equipment offerings by incorporating advanced industrial design capabilities, enhancing its commitment to innovation and product excellence. June 2024 Acquisition Etac AB (Sweden) Klaxon Mobility GmbH (Austria) Etac completed the acquisition of Klaxon Mobility GmbH (Austria). This strategic move strengthens Etac's manual wheelchair portfolio by integrating advanced power-assist solutions, enabling the company to deliver a comprehensive mobility offering for wheelchair users.

Company Revenue Share Details

The patient handling equipment market is competitive, with the top five companies Stryker (US), Baxter (US), Arjo (Sweden), Savaria (Canada), and Invacare Corporation (US) collectively accounting for 25-50% of market revenue. Arjo is a key player because of its broad patient-handling portfolio and presence in 100+ countries. Stryker offers advanced stretchers and connected mobility solutions supporting caregiver efficiency and patient safety. Baxter provides Hillrom patient-handling, mobility, bed, and stretcher solutions for healthcare settings. Savaria offers ceiling lifts, medical beds, therapeutic surfaces, and transfer solutions through its Patient Care portfolio. Invacare offers patient lifts designed for safe transfers across medical and home-care environments.

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