DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Outlook to Strengthen During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) with Growing Focus on Disease-Modifying Therapies | DelveInsight

The retinitis pigmentosa market is expected to witness steady growth over the coming years, supported by increasing awareness of inherited retinal disorders, advances in genetic testing, and the development of disease-modifying therapies. The expanding clinical pipeline, including therapies such as Botaretigene sparoparvovec (MeiraGTx/Johnson & Johnson), Laru-zova/AGTC-501 (Beacon Therapeutics), OCU400 (Ocugen), and others designed to address specific mutations as well as gene-agnostic approaches, is expected to broaden treatment options for the genetically diverse retinitis pigmentosa population.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, retinitis pigmentosa emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Summary

The total retinitis pigmentosa treatment market size is expected to grow positively by 2036 in the leading markets.

The United States accounted for the largest retinitis pigmentosa treatment market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The total diagnosed prevalent cases of retinitis pigmentosa were ~274K in the 7MM in 2025.

in the 7MM in 2025. Leading retinitis pigmentosa companies, such as MeiraGTx, Johnson & Johnson, Beacon Therapeutics, Ocugen, Nanoscope Therapeutics, Nacuity Pharmaceuticals, PYC Therapeutics, BlueRock Therapeutics, Aldeyra Therapeutics, and others, are developing new retinitis pigmentosa treatment drugs that can be available in the retinitis pigmentosa market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new retinitis pigmentosa treatment drugs that can be available in the retinitis pigmentosa market in the coming years. The promising retinitis pigmentosa therapies in clinical trials include Botaretigene sparoparvovec (bota-vec), Laruparetigene zovaparvovec (Laru-zova/AGTC-501), OCU400 (AAV-hNR2E3), MCO-010, NPI-001 (N-acetylcysteine amide), VP-001, OpCT-001, ADX-2191 (intravitreal methotrexate), and others.

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Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Retinitis Pigmentosa Market

Rising Prevalence of Retinitis Pigmentosa: Increasing diagnosis of inherited retinal disorders is expanding the patient population requiring long-term management. Greater awareness of symptoms and genetic risk is also encouraging earlier clinical evaluation.

Increasing diagnosis of inherited retinal disorders is expanding the patient population requiring long-term management. Greater awareness of symptoms and genetic risk is also encouraging earlier clinical evaluation. Advancements in Gene Therapy: Rapid progress in gene replacement, gene editing, and other genetic approaches is creating new treatment opportunities. These technologies are particularly important for addressing the underlying genetic causes of retinitis pigmentosa.

Rapid progress in gene replacement, gene editing, and other genetic approaches is creating new treatment opportunities. These technologies are particularly important for addressing the underlying genetic causes of retinitis pigmentosa. Growing Focus on Rare Disease Treatments: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly investing in therapies for rare inherited retinal diseases. Favorable regulatory incentives and orphan-drug programs are supporting development and commercialization.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly investing in therapies for rare inherited retinal diseases. Favorable regulatory incentives and orphan-drug programs are supporting development and commercialization. Expansion of the Clinical Pipeline: A growing number of investigational therapies, including Botaretigene sparoparvovec (bota-vec; MeiraGTx/Johnson & Johnson), Laruparetigene zovaparvovec (Laru-zova/AGTC-501; Beacon Therapeutics), OCU400 (AAV-hNR2E3; Ocugen), MCO-010 (Nanoscope Therapeutics), NPI-001 (N-acetylcysteine amide; Nacuity Pharmaceuticals), VP-001 (PYC Therapeutics), and others, are progressing through clinical development. Pipeline diversification is expected to broaden future treatment options.

Aparna Thakur, Project Manager of Forecasting & Analytics at DelveInsight, said that with ongoing focus on AAV-based gene therapy, cell therapy, and oligonucleotides, a few pioneers have shifted focus to developing frequently dosed small molecules, such as Aldeyra Therapeutics' ADX-2191 and Endogena Therapeutics' EA-2353, serving as examples of an upcoming strategic shift.

Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Analysis

Although there is currently no definitive cure for retinitis pigmentosa, substantial progress has been made in developing disease-modifying therapies, particularly gene-based approaches.

Several investigational candidates have demonstrated encouraging clinical results, highlighting the potential of genetic medicine to address the underlying causes of inherited retinal degeneration.

Gene therapy is designed to introduce functional copies of defective genes into retinal cells, with the goal of slowing disease progression or preserving and potentially restoring vision.

The current standard of care (SOC) for RP remains primarily supportive, focusing on preserving functional vision, maximizing residual visual capabilities, and managing disease-related complications.

Treatment typically involves low-vision rehabilitation, visual aids, sunglasses and UV protection, genetic counseling, and regular monitoring for complications such as cataracts and cystoid macular edema. As no universally effective curative treatment is available, disease management continues to rely heavily on individualized supportive care.

Gene therapy has emerged as one of the most transformative therapeutic strategies in the RP treatment landscape.

Voretigene neparvovec-rzyl (LUXTURNA) , developed by Roche and Novartis , remains the first and only FDA-approved gene therapy for an inherited retinal disease associated with biallelic RPE65 mutations. Its approval has established a clinical and regulatory precedent for gene replacement therapies targeting genetically defined retinal disorders.

, developed by , remains the first and only FDA-approved gene therapy for an inherited retinal disease associated with biallelic RPE65 mutations. Its approval has established a clinical and regulatory precedent for gene replacement therapies targeting genetically defined retinal disorders. The emerging RP pipeline includes several late-stage and clinical-stage candidates employing diverse genetic and molecular approaches.

Botaretigene sparoparvovec (bota-vec) and laruparetigene zovaparvovec (laru-zova/AGTC-501) are being developed for RPGR-associated X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) using AAV-mediated gene replacement.

are being developed for RPGR-associated X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) using AAV-mediated gene replacement. Ultevursen is being investigated as an RNA-based exon-skipping therapy for USH2A-associated RP, while MCO-010 represents a mutation-agnostic optogenetic approach designed to treat advanced retinal degeneration regardless of the underlying genetic subtype.

is being investigated as an RNA-based exon-skipping therapy for USH2A-associated RP, while represents a mutation-agnostic optogenetic approach designed to treat advanced retinal degeneration regardless of the underlying genetic subtype. In parallel, ADX-2191 is being evaluated for proliferative vitreoretinopathy and other retinal disorders, further expanding the broader retinal therapeutics pipeline.

is being evaluated for proliferative vitreoretinopathy and other retinal disorders, further expanding the broader retinal therapeutics pipeline. Overall, the RP treatment landscape is gradually shifting from predominantly supportive care toward precision and genetically targeted medicine.

This transition is being driven by greater adoption of genetic testing, regulatory incentives for rare and orphan ophthalmic diseases, increasing clinical trial activity, advances in vector and gene therapy technologies, and growing investment in retinal gene therapy manufacturing capabilities.

Retinitis Pigmentosa Competitive Landscape

Some of the retinitis pigmentosa drugs under development include Botaretigene sparoparvovec (bota-vec; MeiraGTx/Johnson & Johnson), Laruparetigene zovaparvovec (Laru-zova/AGTC-501; Beacon Therapeutics), OCU400 (AAV-hNR2E3; Ocugen), MCO-010 (Nanoscope Therapeutics), NPI-001 (N-acetylcysteine amide; Nacuity Pharmaceuticals), VP-001 (PYC Therapeutics), OpCT-001 (BlueRock Therapeutics), ADX-2191 (intravitreal methotrexate; Aldeyra Therapeutics), and others.

MeiraGTx/Johnson & Johnson's Botaretigene sparoparvovec (bota-vec) is being developed to treat the most common form of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP), which is caused by mutations in the eye-specific form of the RPGR gene, known as RPGR open reading frame 15 (RPGR ORF15). The therapy has received Fast Track Designation (FTD) and Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) from the FDA, along with Priority Medicines (PRIME), Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product (ATMP), and Orphan Medicinal Product designations from the European Medicines Agency (EMA). According to MeiraGTx's 2026 corporate presentation, the company anticipates filing a Biologics License Application (BLA) and Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) for botaretigene sparoparvovec (bota-vec).

Beacon Therapeutics' Laru-zova is a potential best-in-class gene therapy currently under investigation for the treatment of patients with XLRP. The therapy incorporates a proprietary AAV capsid designed to efficiently transduce both rod and cone photoreceptors. Laru-zova has received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) and Fast Track Designation (FTD) from the US FDA, PRIME designation from the EMA, and Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation from the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). It has also received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) from both the FDA and EMA.

OCU400 is Ocugen's modifier gene therapy candidate based on NR2E3, a nuclear hormone receptor gene that regulates various physiological functions within the retina. Data from the LIMELIGHT study are expected to support the BLA filing for OCU400, with potential approval anticipated in 2027.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the retinitis pigmentosa market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the retinitis pigmentosa market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

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Recent Developments in the Retinitis Pigmentosa Market

In August 2026, Sumitomo Pharma America, Inc. announced that the first patient in its clinical study of DSP-3077 for non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa (RP) has successfully received a subretinal implant.

announced that the first patient in its clinical study of DSP-3077 for non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa (RP) has successfully received a subretinal implant. In July 2026, Ocugen, Inc. announced the signing of a binding term sheet with Roots Pharmaceutical and its strategic partner, Al-Dhow International Holding, to negotiate and enter into a license agreement granting exclusive rights to OCU400, Ocugen's novel modifier gene therapy for retinitis pigmentosa, across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

announced the signing of a binding term sheet with Roots Pharmaceutical and its strategic partner, Al-Dhow International Holding, to negotiate and enter into a license agreement granting exclusive rights to OCU400, Ocugen's novel modifier gene therapy for retinitis pigmentosa, across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. In May 2026, Beacon Therapeutics Holdings Limited presented 12-month safety and efficacy data from the Phase 2 DAWN trial evaluating its lead candidate, laruparetigene zovaparvovec (laru-zova), in patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP). The data were presented at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting, held May 3-7, 2026, in Denver, Colorado.

presented 12-month safety and efficacy data from the Phase 2 DAWN trial evaluating its lead candidate, laruparetigene zovaparvovec (laru-zova), in patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP). The data were presented at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting, held May 3-7, 2026, in Denver, Colorado. In April 2026, Ray Therapeutics announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has awarded Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation to its lead candidate, RTx-015, for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa.

announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has awarded Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation to its lead candidate, RTx-015, for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa. In April 2026, Ray Therapeutics announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to RTx-015, its lead therapeutic candidate being developed for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa.

announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to RTx-015, its lead therapeutic candidate being developed for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa. In March 2026, Nanoscope Therapeutics, Inc. announced that its lead therapy, MCO-010, has received Orphan Drug Designation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for treating patients with inherited retinal dystrophies (IRDs) associated with severe vision loss.

Retinitis Pigmentosa Epidemiology Segmentation

The retinitis pigmentosa epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current retinitis pigmentosa patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. According to DelveInsight's analysis, autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa had the highest number of cases (about 22,000) among the common forms of non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa, including autosomal recessive, X-linked, sporadic/simplex, and LCA in the US in 2025.

The retinitis pigmentosa treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022-2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Retinitis Pigmentosa

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Retinitis Pigmentosa

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Retinitis Pigmentosa

Sub-type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Syndromic and Systemic Retinitis Pigmentosa

Sub-type-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Non-syndromic Retinitis Pigmentosa

Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022-2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Retinitis Pigmentosa Epidemiology Segmentation Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Retinitis Pigmentosa Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Retinitis Pigmentosa, Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Retinitis Pigmentosa, Sub-type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Syndromic, and Systemic Retinitis Pigmentosa, and Sub-type-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Non-syndromic Retinitis Pigmentosa Key Retinitis Pigmentosa Companies MeiraGTx, Johnson & Johnson, Beacon Therapeutics, Ocugen, Nanoscope Therapeutics, Nacuity Pharmaceuticals, PYC Therapeutics, BlueRock Therapeutics, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Roche, Novartis, and others Key Retinitis Pigmentosa Therapies Botaretigene sparoparvovec (bota-vec), Laruparetigene zovaparvovec (Laru-zova/AGTC-501), OCU400 (AAV-hNR2E3), MCO-010, NPI-001 (N-acetylcysteine amide), VP-001, OpCT-001, ADX-2191 (intravitreal methotrexate), LUXTURNA, and others

Scope of the Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Report

Retinitis Pigmentosa Patient Population Forecast

Retinitis Pigmentosa Therapeutics Market Size

Retinitis Pigmentosa Pipeline Analysis

Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Size and Trends

Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Opportunity

Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Unmet Needs

KOL's Views on Retinitis Pigmentosa

Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Access and Reimbursement

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Table of Contents

1 Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Key Insights 2 Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Methodology of Retinitis Pigmentosa 6 Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Clinical Landscape Analysis (By Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [ROA]) 6.2 Market Share of Retinitis Pigmentosa By Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2025 6.3 Market Share of Retinitis Pigmentosa By Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2036 7 Disease Background and Overview: Retinitis Pigmentosa 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Signs and Symptoms 7.3 Causes 7.4 Diagnosis 7.5 Treatment and Management 7.6 Diagnostic and Treatment Guidelines 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population of Retinitis Pigmentosa in the 7MM 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale 8.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Retinitis Pigmentosa in the 7MM 8.4 The United States 8.4.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Retinitis Pigmentosa in the United States 8.4.2 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Retinitis Pigmentosa in the United States 8.4.3 Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Retinitis Pigmentosa in the United States 8.4.4 Sub-type Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Syndromic and Systemic Retinitis Pigmentosa in the United States 8.4.5 Sub-type Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Non-syndromic Retinitis Pigmentosa in the United States 8.4.6 Total Treated Cases of Retinitis Pigmentosa in the United States 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Patient Journey 10 Marketed Therapies 10.1 Marketed Competitive Landscape of Retinitis Pigmentosa 10.2 Voretigene neparvovec (Luxturna): Roche/Novartis 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Trials 10.2.5 Analyst Views List to be continued… 11 Emerging Therapies 11.1 Emerging Competitive Landscape of Retinitis Pigmentosa 11.2 Botaretigene sparoparvovec (bota-vec): MeiraGTx 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Development 11.2.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analyst Views 11.3 Laruparetigene zovaparvovec (Laru-zova/AGTC-501): Beacon Therapeutics List to be continued… 12 Retinitis Pigmentosa Market: Seven Major Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Market Outlook of Retinitis Pigmentosa 12.3 Conjoint Analysis of Retinitis Pigmentosa 12.4 Key Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Forecast Assumptions 12.5 Total Market Size of Retinitis Pigmentosa in the 7MM 12.6 The United States Retinitis Pigmentosa Market 12.6.1 Total Market Size of Retinitis Pigmentosa in the United States 12.6.2 Market Size of Retinitis Pigmentosa by Therapies in the United States 12.7 EU4 and the UK Retinitis Pigmentosa Market 12.8 Japan Retinitis Pigmentosa Market 13 Unmet Needs of Retinitis Pigmentosa 14 SWOT Analysis of Retinitis Pigmentosa 15 KOL Views of Retinitis Pigmentosa 16 Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 The United States 16.2 In EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 16.4 Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 16.5 Market Access and Reimbursement of Retinitis Pigmentosa 17 Bibliography 18 Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Report Methodology

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