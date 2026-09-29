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ACCESS Newswire
29.09.2026 16:38 Uhr
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2025 FedEx Cares Report: Memphis Headquarters Giving & Volunteering

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / Memphis, Tennessee, is our global headquarters city and home to over 30,000 team members. Memphis is rich with culture, talent, and history, and its energetic and resilient spirit brings us great pride. At the same time, Memphis faces real and persistent challenges. Nearly one in four residents lives in poverty, and thousands of young adults are neither in school nor working. These realities affect families, neighborhoods, and the future workforce that will power the city for decades to come.

In 2025, our FedEx Cares team worked closely with city experts, nonprofit leaders, our team members, and other Memphians to gain a deeper understanding of the challenges facing the current and future Memphis workforce. After many months of listening and learning, we launched a new support strategy - Mobilizing Memphis' Workforce Potential - to fight poverty, create opportunity, foster belonging, and build a stronger Memphis.

Ready, set, launch!

Meet some of the Memphians who earned the education, skills, and credentials to launch new careers with FedEx-supported nonprofits:

Madison Smith, Army Veteran, gained welding and machining skills at Moore Tech, and set her sights on a career at Toyota Motor Manufacturing.

Cyrille Connor built essential workplace habits and industrial electricity and plant maintenance skills at Moore Tech, then landed a job as a Maintenance Technician at Lallemand.

Zakaria Culp graduated her EMT program thanks to the Memphis Medical District Collaborative's Hire Local program and is fulfilling a lifelong dream of working as a paramedic firefighter.

Alan Manteiga graduated the Memphis Excel Center and plans to continue his college career at Tennessee College of Applied Technology.

When basic needs are met, Memphians can focus on careers & family

Together, FedEx and Feed the Children are tackling one of Memphis' toughest challenges: making sure children and families have the food, supplies, and support they need to focus on education and careers.

Nationwide, one in five children face food insecurity, and some Memphis families often must choose between paying rent and buying groceries, school supplies and hygiene items. To meet that challenge, FedEx and Feed the Children built a year-round approach that combines four programs:

  • Feed the Children's Food & Essentials hubs inside Memphis Shelby County schools give students and families steady access to nutritious food, personal care items, and learning materials.
  • Feed the Children's Summer Feed & Read program keeps kids fed and engaged with books during the summer months, when school meals and classroom learning is paused.
  • Feed the Children's Backpack-N-Go program sends children back to school each year with the supplies they need to start strong.
  • Feed the Children's Resource Rallies bring food, hygiene products, and essentials directly to families facing tough months. In 2025, these programs reached more than 7,300 Memphians, delivering over 108,000 meals and more than $550,000 worth of food, hygiene products, books, and backpacks.

Award winning programs

Slingshot Memphis awarded FedEx the Inspire Award for our work combating poverty and creating lasting change in our headquarters city.

Click here to learn more about FedEx, Slingshot Memphis & the Inspire Award

Our reach in Memphis

From skills-based volunteering to hands-on service, from large organizations to grassroots, FedEx and our team members were busy doing good in Memphis last year.

"Our team members take great pride in programs and volunteer opportunities that support our neighbors. We are committed to building strong local communities and delivering positive change around the world-starting with the places where we live and work." Jenny Robertson SVP Marketing & Communications, FedEx

Learn more about giving and volunteering at FedEx in the 2025 FedEx Cares Report

Find more stories and multimedia from FedEx at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: FedEx
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/2025-fedex-cares-report-memphis-headquarters-giving-and-volunteering-1228440

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.