SMX Public Limited: Media Alert: Boston Herald Highlights SMX as Massachusetts Moves Toward Broader Recycling Policies

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / SMX is featured in a new Boston Herald article examining a critical challenge emerging as Massachusetts moves toward broader recycling and circular-economy policies: how companies can verify that materials have actually been recycled and demonstrate compliance with new requirements.

The article, published September 28, looks at the growing importance of verification as recycling regulations evolve and highlights SMX's technology as a potential solution for establishing greater transparency and accountability across material supply chains.

SMX's molecular-marker technology gives materials a persistent physical identity that can be authenticated throughout their lifecycle, helping connect recycling claims to verifiable evidence.

The coverage comes as governments, manufacturers and recyclers increasingly confront the gap between setting recycling targets and proving that those targets have actually been met.

Read the full Boston Herald article:

As Massachusetts Moves Toward Broader Recycling Policies, Companies Must Solve the Verification Issues Necessary to Ensure Compliance

ABOUT SMX (SECURITY MATTERS) PLC

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) develops molecular traceability and material authentication technologies designed to strengthen supply-chain transparency and integrity across global industries. Its platform embeds invisible molecular markers directly into physical materials-including solids, liquids, and gases-allowing them to carry a persistent identity that can be detected and verified throughout their lifecycle.

Contact: Billy White / billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/media-alert-boston-herald-highlights-smx-as-massachusetts-moves-1228414