Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - Maverick Gold and Silver Corp., (CSE: MAV) (FSE: VR61) (OTC Pink: VRCFF) ("Maverick" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Michelle Suzuki as Vice President of Marketing and Communications. The Company is also pleased to announce the deployment of SmarterIR Technologies Inc. ("SmarterIR"), an AI-powered investor relations platform, on its corporate website.

Appointment of Michelle Suzuki

Ms. Suzuki brings more than 25 years of experience in capital markets, public-company communications, marketing and investor engagement. Her career has focused on helping public and pre-public companies communicate their stories effectively to investors and the broader capital markets.

Prior to founding Wailea Capital Advisory in 2021, Ms. Suzuki spent more than two decades with Stockhouse Publishing, where she served as Director of Capital Markets and worked extensively with public companies across the mining, resource and emerging-growth sectors.

In her role as Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Ms. Suzuki will oversee Maverick's corporate communications and marketing strategy, digital presence, shareholder communications and initiatives designed to broaden awareness of the Company as it advances its exploration portfolio in Nevada and British Columbia.

"We are very pleased to welcome Michelle to Maverick," stated Glen Watson, President and CEO of Maverick Gold and Silver. "Her extensive experience working with public companies and communicating with the investment community will be valuable as we enter an active period for the Company. With drilling underway at Silver Vista and plans to advance Jericho and Gator, strengthening our communications capabilities is an important part of Maverick's growth strategy."

Ms. Suzuki commented: "Maverick is entering an exciting stage with an active exploration strategy and three projects expected to be drilled over the next twelve months. My focus will be on ensuring that investors have clear, consistent and accessible information about the Company, its projects and its progress. I look forward to working with Glen and the Maverick team as we build greater awareness of the Company."

In connection with the appointment of Michelle Suzuki as Vice President of Marketing and Communications, the Company has engaged Wailea Capital Advisory ("Wailea"), a company controlled by Ms. Suzuki, to provide corporate communications, marketing, investor relations and shareholder engagement services. The engagement commenced on September 15, 2026, and has an initial term of 12 months. Wailea will provide its services through the Company's website, social media channels, investor communications and other capital markets and communications platforms. In consideration for these services, the Company will pay Wailea C$5,000 per month. Neither Wailea nor Ms. Suzuki currently owns any securities of the Company. Except for Ms. Suzuki's appointment as Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Wailea and Ms. Suzuki are arm's length to the Company.

Deployment of SmarterIR Technologies Inc.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has engaged SmarterIR Technologies Inc. ("SmarterIR") and deployed its AI-powered investor relations platform on the Company's corporate website. The platform provides investors with access to source-backed information drawn from Company-approved public disclosure, including SEDAR+ filings, news releases, technical reports, presentations, financial information and website content. SmarterIR also provides management with insight into investor inquiries and engagement, helping the Company identify recurring topics and improve investor communications over time.

"Transparency and accessibility are critical for a junior exploration company," said Glen Watson, President and CEO of Maverick Gold and Silver. "SmarterIR gives investors an easier way to access and understand our publicly disclosed information while helping us better understand the questions and topics that matter most to our shareholders."

The engagement commenced on September 1, 2026, and has an initial term of 12 months. The Company will pay SmarterIR C$250 per month, plus a one-time onboarding fee of C$5,000. No securities of the Company are being issued as compensation under the agreement. SmarterIR is arm's length to the Company and, to the Company's knowledge, does not own any securities of the Company.

About Maverick Gold and Silver Corp.

Maverick Gold and Silver Corp. (CSE: MAV) (FSE: VR61) (OTC Pink: VRCFF) is an exploration-stage company advancing a portfolio of gold, silver and copper properties in Nevada and British Columbia. The Company is focused on advancing its exploration projects through systematic exploration and drilling.

Additional information about Maverick Gold and Silver is available on the Company's website at www.maverickgoldsilver.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Maverick Gold and Silver Corp.

"Glen R. Watson"

Glen R. Watson

President & CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such information includes statements concerning the Company's plans to advance its exploration projects, conduct drilling at Jericho and Gator, carry out exploration activities over the next twelve months, and use its communications initiatives and the SmarterIR platform to improve access to publicly disclosed information and investor engagement.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current assumptions, including the availability of financing, personnel, equipment and contractors; the receipt and maintenance of required permits and approvals; and the Company's ability to carry out its planned exploration and communications activities. Actual results may differ materially because of risks and uncertainties, including changes to exploration plans or timing, operational and technical challenges, permitting delays, financing and market conditions, and limitations or interruptions affecting the SmarterIR platform. Additional risks are described in the Company's public disclosure filings.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. It reflects the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update it except as required by applicable law.

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