New workflow update addresses repetitive musical hooks in AI-generated tracks, giving creators greater control over chorus variation and arrangement

South River, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - MakeBestMusic, an AI music creation platform operating at makebestmusic.com, today announced an upgrade to its music generation platform introducing section-specific chorus regeneration and stem isolation capabilities. The update allows creators to modify individual chorus sections of a generated track without regenerating the entire composition.

The upgrade addresses a technical limitation common in AI-generated music, where repeated chorus sections tend to mirror each other without dynamic progression. The new tools allow creators to target specific sections of a track for regeneration while preserving the surrounding arrangement, reducing the need to restart compositions from the beginning when adjustments are needed.

"A great pop chorus builds acoustic energy through layered instrumentation and harmonic expansion," said Alex Smith, Communications Director of MakeBestMusic. "Creators previously had to regenerate entire tracks from scratch to adjust a single chorus section. The updated workflow allows producers to isolate and modify individual chorus sections without affecting the rest of the track."

The MakeBestMusic (Melox.ai) workspace enables section-specific chorus regeneration and multi-track stem isolation.

Updated Platform Capabilities

The upgraded platform introduces three core workflow additions. A synchronized lyrics generator applies structural meter tags to ensure vocal phrasing aligns across repeating chorus sections. A stem isolation tool enables creators to export separate vocal, bass, and drum tracks for use in external digital audio workstations. A browser-based MIDI studio allows manual adjustment of melodic hooks, octave ranges, and harmonic density within a generated composition.

All tracks generated through the platform carry royalty-free commercial licensing for use across streaming and video channels.

The updated chorus workflow is available globally through the MakeBestMusic AI song generator platform.

About MakeBestMusic

MakeBestMusic is an AI music creation platform designed for creators, musicians, and producers. The platform includes tools for text-to-music generation, voice covers, stem splitting, lyrics generation, MIDI sequencing, and music mastering, with support for multiple genres and multilingual vocals. Tracks are exportable with commercial licensing options. For more information visit makebestmusic.com.

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