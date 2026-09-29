Referring to the press release from Verve Group Media SE published on September 24, 2026, the company is relocating its registered seat from Sweden to Ireland on October 2, 2026. In connection with this relocation, the ISIN code will change. The shares of Verve Group Media will be traded under a new ISIN code as from October 5, 2026.

Short name: VER Current ISIN: SE0018538068 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: October 1, 2026 New ISIN code: IE000ZVY0XXX First day of trading with new ISIN code: October 5, 2026

Please note that trading on October 1, 2026 will be on a T+1 settlement schedule.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB