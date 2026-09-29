Eva Live Inc.: Eva Live CEO David Boulette Continues Open Market Buying and Acquires Additional GOAI Shares

Second recently disclosed open market purchase brings CEO's direct ownership to more than 23.2 million shares

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eva Live Inc. (Nasdaq: GOAI) ("Eva Live" or the "Company") today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, David Boulette, purchased an additional 19,800 shares of the Company's common stock in the open market at a price of $2.01 per share, representing a personal cash investment of $39,798.

The transaction occurred on September 25, 2026, and was disclosed in a Form 4 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 28, 2026. Following the purchase, Mr. Boulette directly owns 23,266,225 shares of Eva Live common stock.

The purchase follows Mr. Boulette's September 22, 2026 open market acquisition of 18,478 shares at an average price of approximately $2.03 per share. Together, the two recent open market purchases represent 38,278 additional shares and a combined personal cash investment of approximately $77,308.

"I continue to purchase GOAI shares in the open market because I believe strongly in the Company, our technology and the opportunities ahead of us," said David Boulette, Chief Executive Officer of Eva Live. "As CEO and a major shareholder, my interests are directly aligned with those of every GOAI shareholder. I am investing my own capital because I believe the current market valuation does not reflect the long-term potential of the businesses and technology we are building."

Mr. Boulette added, "Our team remains focused on execution, expanding our revenue-generating businesses and commercializing our technology across artificial intelligence, digital marketing, lead generation and emerging growth markets. I believe Eva Live is entering an important stage of its development, and I intend to remain closely aligned with our shareholders as we work to build long-term value."

The purchase represents Mr. Boulette's second recently disclosed open market acquisition and follows the Company's September 23 announcement regarding his acquisition of more than 4.22 million shares through a combination of an option exercise, stock issued for accrued compensation and an open market purchase.

Management believes Mr. Boulette's substantial ownership position demonstrates a strong alignment between Company leadership and shareholders. Eva Live remains focused on disciplined execution, commercial growth and the continued development of its portfolio of technology-driven businesses.

About Eva Live Inc.

Eva Live Inc. (NASDAQ: GOAI) is an artificial intelligence technology company developing and commercializing AI-powered platforms across multiple industries. Through Eva Defense Inc., the Company is applying its artificial intelligence technology to autonomous systems, unmanned platforms, communications and next-generation defense applications.

For more information, visit www.eva.live

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein, including but not limited to such things as future business strategy, plans, and goals, and the expansion and growth of our business. The words "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe" "target", "budget", "may", "can", "will", "would", "could", "should", "seeks", or "scheduled to" and similar words or expressions, or negatives of these terms or other variations of these terms or comparable language or any discussion of strategy or intention identify forward-looking statements. Please see the risk factors included in the Company's United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. Although these forward-looking statements were based on assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable when made, you are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of those statements. We undertake no obligation to update those statements or publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments.

Media Inquiries:

Javan Khazali

Phone: 310-229-5981

Email: info@eva.live