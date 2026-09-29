Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery: How Much Is Facial Feminization Surgery Out-of-Pocket Cost?

The out-of-pocket cost for FFS is $35,000, including all surgeon, facility, and anesthesia costs by Dr. Sajan

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / Transgender patients researching the out-of-pocket cost of facial feminization surgery (FFS) now have a clear answer in the Pacific Northwest. Dr. Javad Sajan at Allure Esthetic, a top nationally recognized plastic surgeon, performs complete facial feminization surgery at a cost of $35,000. The price covers surgeon fees, facility fees, and anesthesia costs, giving patients a single transparent figure with no hidden charges.

He was featured in Cosmopolitan as one of the best plastic surgeons in the country who performs gender affirming surgery.

With over 1,100 reviews on Google and more than 6,000 gender affirming surgeries performed, Dr. Sajan is highly recommended by the transgender community for his all-in-one facial feminization surgery.

What the $35,000 Facial Feminization Cost Includes

Facial feminization surgery, commonly known as FFS, is not a single operation. It is a customized combination of procedures designed to remove and soften masculine facial features and align a patient's outward appearance with their gender identity. Nationally, patients paying out of pocket often face quotes ranging from $40,000 to well over $100,000, with costs frequently itemized across multiple bills for the surgeon, operating facility, and anesthesia provider.

The cost of facial feminization surgery with Dr. Sajan is $35,000 and consolidates all of these expenses into one comprehensive price. Depending on each patient's individual anatomy and goals, the surgical plan includes any mix of the facial feminization procedures Dr. Sajan performs, such as:

Forehead reduction

Brow bone reduction

Hairline feminization

Rhinoplasty

Lip lift

Jawline feminization

Tracheal shave

Chin reshaping

Transoral tracheal shave

and Cheek augmentation

The cost can also include a hair transplant when needed, an option many practices price separately.

The $35,000 fee is not tied to a fixed menu of procedures. It shows a complete, individualized facial feminization plan built around what each patient actually needs.

Why Dr. Sajan's Approach Stands Apart

Dr. Sajan is internationally recognized as one of the best plastic surgeons in world and is frequently called upon to lecture on advanced, cutting-edge surgical techniques. He has authored numerous papers published in respected medical journals and is regarded as a leading plastic surgeon in his field. That combination of published research, teaching credentials, and daily surgical practice is uncommon among surgeons performing facial feminization.

His method blends technical precision with an artist's eye. Rather than applying a standardized template, Dr. Sajan evaluates the proportions of each face individually and selects only the procedures that will produce a natural, harmonious result. Patients around the globe have sought him out for outcomes that look organic rather than operated on.

"Facial feminization is one of the most personal surgeries a patient will ever undergo," said Dr. Sajan. "Every face is different, so every plan should be different. My goal with transparent, all-inclusive pricing is to remove financial guesswork so patients can focus on their transformation, not a stack of separate bills."

See How Patients Look After the Surgery

Real results speak louder than any credential. Below is an incredible transformation of an FFS patient whose surgery was performed by Dr. Sajan.

Check out this incredible transformation of our FFS (Facial Feminization Surgery) patient! results

On one of the episodes of the Plastic Surgeon Podcast, Dr. Sajan sits down with a transgender patient to talk about her life-changing journey through facial feminization surgery and breast augmentation, in her own words.

Listen: Transgender Facial Feminization and Breast Augmentation

Her story is also captured on film in the realdrseattle documentary "Why Transgender?", following her FFS journey with Dr. Sajan from consultation to reveal.

Watch: Why Transgender? on realdrseattle.tv

A Surgeon Who Built a Global Following on Education

What further distinguishes Dr. Sajan is the scale at which he educates the public about plastic surgery. Known widely as Realdrseattle, he has built one of the largest surgeon-led audiences on social media, where millions of viewers follow his surgical breakdowns, patient journeys, and candid explanations of how procedures like FFS actually work. This commitment to transparency mirrors his approach to pricing. Prospective patients can see his techniques, his results, and his personality long before they ever schedule a consultation.

That visibility carries accountability. Dr. Sajan documents real outcomes for a worldwide audience, which means his results are subject to constant public review. Few surgeons performing facial feminization operate with that level of openness.

A Trusted Surgeon for Transgender Community

Dr. Sajan is also a trusted champion of the transgender community. He receives patients from around the world for the full spectrum of gender-affirming procedures, including facial feminization, FTM top surgery, MTF breast augmentation, and body contouring, and he serves as a confidant to his patients throughout their transitions. Consultations are available in person in Seattle or virtually for out-of-town and international patients, and Dr. Sajan personally answers every question during unhurried appointments.

Media Contact

Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

Website: www.allureesthetic.com

Phone: (206) 209-0988

SOURCE: Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/how-much-is-facial-feminization-surgery-out-of-pocket-cost-1228357