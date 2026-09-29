VISIONAIZE INC: Visionaize Advances AI-Powered Digital Twin Platform for Power Utilities

Platform combines AI, contextualized operational data and 2D/3D Digital Twins to improve reliability, reduce maintenance costs and accelerate predictive utility operations.

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / Visionaize Inc., an industrial AI and Digital Twin software company, today announced the continued advancement of its AI-Powered Digital Twin Platform for Power Utilities, designed to help power generation, transmission and distribution organizations improve asset reliability, reduce operating costs, increase workforce productivity and make faster, data-driven decisions.

Utilities operate highly complex and geographically distributed infrastructure, yet critical information is often fragmented across SCADA, GIS, AMI, enterprise asset management systems, maintenance applications, engineering drawings and technical documents.

Visionaize addresses this challenge by creating a contextualized digital environment that connects physical assets with engineering, operational and enterprise information. Through an interactive 2D/3D Digital Twin, operators, engineers and maintenance teams can visualize infrastructure, access relevant asset information and use AI-powered insights to support operational decisions.

Driving Measurable Business Impact

Digital Twins can create value well beyond visualization. By combining asset context, real-time data, historical information and AI analytics, utilities can move from reactive maintenance toward predictive and condition-based operations. Based on industry benchmarks and comparable digital transformation initiatives, Digital Twin and advanced analytics programs can target outcomes such as:

10-20% reduction in asset management and maintenance costs through improved maintenance prioritization and condition-based asset strategies.

through improved maintenance prioritization and condition-based asset strategies. 15-30% reduction in unplanned outages and downtime by identifying developing equipment conditions before failure.

by identifying developing equipment conditions before failure. 10-15% improvement in capital investment effectiveness through better asset-risk visibility and more informed replacement and upgrade decisions.

through better asset-risk visibility and more informed replacement and upgrade decisions. Up to 15% reduction in selected field and overhead maintenance costs by reducing unnecessary site visits, inspections and truck rolls.

These figures represent industry benchmarks and potential outcomes rather than guaranteed Visionaize customer results. Actual benefits depend on infrastructure, use cases, deployment scope, operating maturity and baseline performance.

"Utilities already have enormous amounts of data. The challenge is transforming fragmented information into actionable intelligence," said Sumanta Basu, Head of Innovation at Visionaize Inc. "Visionaize connects operational, engineering and enterprise information around the physical asset and adds AI-driven intelligence,

enabling utilities to improve reliability, maintenance efficiency, workforce productivity and capital decision-making." From Reactive to Predictive Operations

Visionaize enables utilities to progressively move through four levels of digital maturity: Visualize - Contextualize - Predict - Act

At the visualization level, users gain an intuitive 2D/3D representation of infrastructure. Contextualization connects equipment with operational data, engineering documents, maintenance records and enterprise information. Predictive analytics can then identify abnormalities, deterioration and emerging risks, enabling personnel to prioritize maintenance and respond before problems escalate.

Potential applications include transformer condition monitoring, switchgear and circuit-breaker health assessment, substation equipment monitoring, transmission asset inspection, predictive maintenance, anomaly detection, fault investigation and root-cause analysis. By identifying emerging equipment conditions earlier, utilities can reduce emergency maintenance, improve asset availability and shorten outage response times.

A Unified Operational View

The Visionaize platform can bring together information from:

DCS, SCADA, APC and operational systems

GIS and geospatial platforms

AMI and smart-meter infrastructure

IoT and condition-monitoring sensors

ERP and enterprise asset management systems

Engineering drawings and specifications

Maintenance histories and inspection records

Equipment manuals and technical documentation

Instead of navigating multiple applications to investigate a single asset, personnel can interact with the Digital Twin and access relevant information within the equipment's operational context.

This approach can also improve workforce productivity and safety. Engineers can remotely review facilities, locate equipment, access documents and prepare maintenance activities before traveling to site, helping reduce unnecessary field visits and exposure to high-voltage or other hazardous environments.

Building the Data Foundation for Utility AI

As utilities adopt Generative AI, intelligent agents and increasingly autonomous operational workflows, contextualized industrial data becomes critical.

AI systems need to understand more than individual sensor readings or documents. They must understand what asset the information belongs to, where the asset is located, how it connects to surrounding infrastructure, what documentation governs it and what operating history is associated with it.

Visionaize's contextualized data architecture is designed to provide that foundation by connecting OT, IT and engineering information around physical assets.

"The next generation of Digital Twins will do much more than show operators what infrastructure looks like," Agrawal added. "They will help understand what assets are doing, identify emerging risks, explain potential causes and support the next best action. That is where Digital Twin technology begins to deliver significant operational and financial value."

Supporting the Intelligent Utility of the Future

Visionaize's AI-Powered Digital Twin Platform supports use cases across power generation, transmission, substations and distribution networks, including:

Asset condition monitoring

Predictive maintenance

Grid and substation visualization

Remote inspection

Fault investigation

AI-assisted troubleshooting

Maintenance planning

Engineering information retrieval

Asset lifecycle management

Operational decision support

As power systems integrate renewable generation, distributed energy resources, intelligent substations, advanced metering and increasingly connected equipment, Visionaize aims to establish the Digital Twin as an intelligent operational interface connecting the physical grid with engineering information, operational systems, enterprise data and AI.

About Visionaize

Visionaize Inc. is an industrial AI and Digital Twin software company helping asset-intensive organizations transform complex engineering, operational and enterprise data into contextualized intelligence.

Visionaize technology combines Contextualized Data, 2D/3D Digital Twins, intelligent engineering documents, operational information and AI-powered assistance to provide engineering, operations and maintenance teams with a unified environment for understanding and managing industrial assets.

Visionaize solutions support asset-intensive industries including Power& Energy, Oil & Gas, Steel, Cement, Chemicals and other industrial sectors.

Media Contact

Visionaize Inc.

Subhash Sachdeva CFO

Visionaize Inc.

ssachdeva@visionaize.com

+1 650 804 4904

SOURCE: VISIONAIZE INC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/visionaize-advances-ai-powered-digital-twin-platform-for-power-ut-1228478