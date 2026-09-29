UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has announced a new publicly owned grid company to "challenge the private sector operators." The government claims the move will increase competition, drive down costs and speed up grid connections. Great British Grid (GB Grid) will compete against private sector energy network operators in an energy market in need of significant grid infrastructure investment. Energy regulator Ofgem estimates that transmission owners will need to spend up to around GBP 70 billion ($93 billion) over 2025 to 2031 on grid upgrades. Initial startup costs for GB Grid will be covered ...

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