North Brabant, Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - SCEND, a B Corp Certified third-party logistics provider, has opened a new EU fulfilment centre in the Netherlands, its second warehouse location and first foothold on mainland Europe.





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The new centre gives SCEND clients in both the United Kingdom and mainland Europe a stronger platform for international growth. UK brands gain faster fulfilment into EU markets, with reduced transit times and streamlined cross-border logistics. European brands, in turn, gain access to SCEND's UK infrastructure, opening up efficient routes into one of Europe's largest eCommerce markets. For brands operating across both markets, a dedicated EU base removes one of the most persistent barriers to international scale.

Located in North Brabant, the facility sits within one of the Netherlands' most established logistics corridors, a region built around the movement of goods, with the infrastructure to prove it. Direct motorway connections via the A27 and A58 provide fast access across the Netherlands and into Belgium and Germany, while proximity to the ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp connects the site to global shipping routes. The location was chosen for its ability to serve both last-mile EU delivery and broader international distribution without compromise.

"This has been a long time coming. Our clients have been scaling internationally and we needed to scale with them. The Netherlands gives us the infrastructure and the location to do that properly, serving EU markets faster and connecting European brands to the UK in a way that actually makes sense logistically," said Jack Crumpton, Co-Founder of SCEND.

"This is about removing the friction from international fulfilment. That is what our clients need, and that is what we are here to do."

"The move into the Netherlands site was as expected, everything was in place right off the bat. The team made it possible to have us operating fast and without disrupting our clients," said Maya Woodley, General Manager at SCEND's new Netherlands facility.

The opening marks the next stage in SCEND's growth as a third-party logistics provider for growing eCommerce brands across the UK, EU, and beyond. International growth brings complexity. More carriers, more customs considerations, and more moving parts. With two fulfilment centres now fully operational, the network covers both sides of the UK-EU border, with local teams and shared standards across each site.

About SCEND

SCEND is a specialist in eCommerce fulfilment and third-party logistics (3PL), empowering brands with seamless, reliable, and tailored post-purchase experiences. Backed by over 10 years of industry expertise, SCEND handles everything from storage and pick-and-pack operations to contract packing, B2B/retail preparation, and returns management; all through one partner.

Known for its same-day dispatch cut-off at 9 PM and a cloud-based portal offering full visibility, SCEND ensures precision and speed for every order. The team delivers lightning-fast fulfilment while maintaining open communication, sustainability-minded practices, and a strong commitment to client success.

Operating from fulfilment centres in Derbyshire, UK, and North Brabant, Netherlands, the company serves over 40 brands and processes more than 500,000 products per month, shipping to more than 50 countries.

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