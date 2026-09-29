DATELINE]As longevity research moves from animal models into human trials, investors are asking a sharper question: what is science, and what is hype? That question shaped the seventh Longevity Investors Conference (LIC), held from 14 to 17 September 2026 at Le Grand Bellevue in Gstaad.

Pic.1. - Participants of the seventh Longevity Investors Conference at Le Grand Bellevue, Gstaad, 14 to 17 September 2026.

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Investors, family offices, scientists and founders from across Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Asia came together for four days of keynotes, panels and roundtables.

Opening the conference, co-founder Dr. Tobias Reichmuth described the move into human trials as the defining development of the past year, from first-in-human cell reprogramming to aging-biology interventions. He was equally clear about the limits. "So far, we haven't seen human life extension happening," he said, urging investors to back evidence over marketing.

Pic.2. Co-founders Dr. Tobias Reichmuth and Marc P. Bernegger opened the conference.

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Speakers gave investors practical filters:

Prof. Steve Horvath, a pioneer of epigenetic aging clocks, reviews any claim of reversed biological age through "three Cs": control group, context and clock.

Prof. Collin Ewald of Novartis advised investors to repeat an experiment before believing it.

Dr. Nir Barzilai of the Longevity Biotech Association argued that aging drives disease, not the other way round, and that some existing drugs may already slow it.

Other sessions explored:

Bioelectricity

Drugs developed in orbit

Biostasis

Supercentenarians

Asia's traditions of healthy aging

Consumer products that last beyond the hype

How longer lives are reshaping wealth across generations

"Longevity Investors is a platform fully focused on investors," said co-founder Marc P. Bernegger, "with the goal of bringing more capital to longevity research, startups, scientists and founders."

Between sessions, guests took the science outdoors with THE UNIT's wellness program, from mountain walks to a cold plunge in the Saane river, before coming together for a moonshot dinner and a gala evening with a tombola.

Pic.3. The gala dinner at the Gstaad Yacht Club.

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LIC 2026 was supported by exclusive partners HSBC Private Bank, Maximon and Le Grand Bellevue, and by partners Tomorrow Bio, Maxwell Biosciences, Niagen Bioscience, Abe Yoando, Exceptional Ventures, Maerki Baumann & Co., AVEA, Sedona Wellness, Future Investments, Bernegger Ventures and Reichmuth Global. Buri Limousine was the exclusive transfer partner, and Longevity.Technology and The Horizons Life were media partners.

Longevity Investors will next convene in Davos in January, 2027. Details will be announced at www.longevityinvestors.ch/davos-2027

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