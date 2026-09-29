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ACCESS Newswire
29.09.2026 18:02 Uhr
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ChoiceTech Korea: ChoiceDx AI Skin Analysis Kiosk Debuts at Torriden Connect Seongsu

ChoiceDx brings AI-powered skin analysis to Torriden Connect Seongsu, enhancing personalized skincare experiences.

SEOUL, KR / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / ChoiceTech Korea (CTK), a leading developer of AI-powered skin and scalp analysis solutions, today announced the debut of its ChoiceDx AI Skin Analysis Kiosk at Torriden Connect Seongsu, the flagship store of global skincare brand Torriden. The solution has been customized to reflect Torriden's brand identity while delivering a personalized, data-driven skincare consultation experience.

Through this collaboration, visitors to the Torriden flagship store can assess their skin using the ChoiceDx self-service kiosk. Based on the results, the system recommends Torriden skincare products tailored to each visitor's skin condition, creating a seamless journey from skin assessment to product discovery.

ChoiceDx combines ChoiceTech Korea's proprietary AI algorithms with advanced optical imaging technology to evaluate multiple skin attributes, including skin type, pigmentation, sebum levels, pore condition, and wrinkles. For the Torriden deployment, the system has been tailored with a customized user interface and product recommendation engine that aligns with the brand's visual identity and skincare philosophy.

The introduction of the AI skin analysis kiosk transforms the flagship store from a traditional retail space into an interactive, technology-driven brand experience. Rather than simply browsing products, customers can make informed purchasing decisions based on personalized skin insights.

To extend the experience beyond the store, ChoiceDx also generates a QR code that allows customers to access their assessment results on their mobile devices after their visit, enabling continued engagement with the brand.

"Our collaboration with Torriden demonstrates how ChoiceDx enables premium K-beauty brands to deliver personalized, data-driven customer experiences," said Wonseok Choi, CEO of ChoiceTech Korea. "We will continue helping beauty brands create personalized skincare experiences that transform physical stores into spaces where technology and brand value come together."

ChoiceTech Korea currently supplies its AI-powered skin and scalp analysis solutions to partners in more than 60 countries, accelerating the global adoption of AI-powered beauty technology through collaborations with leading beauty brands and retail partners worldwide.

Media Contact:
ChoiceTech Korea Co., Ltd.
Email: contact@choicedx.com

SOURCE: ChoiceTech Korea Co., Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/choicedx-ai-skin-analysis-kiosk-debuts-at-torriden-connect-seongsu-1228476

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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