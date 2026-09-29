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MM

WKN: A42M4F | ISIN: CA60701M1077 | Ticker-Symbol: ZMK0
Tradegate
29.09.26 | 17:15
0,506 Euro
+5,73 % +0,027
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Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
MKANGO MAGNETIC MATERIALS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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MKANGO MAGNETIC MATERIALS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4380,51918:27
0,4520,50617:16
ACCESS Newswire
29.09.2026 18:02 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Mkango Magnetic Materials Limited Announces TR1 Standard form Notification of Major Holdings

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / Mkango Magnetic Materials Limited -

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

CA60686A4XXX

Issuer Name

MKANGO RESOURCES LTD.

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Spreadex LTD

City of registered office (if applicable)

St. Albans

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

28-Sep-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

29-Sep-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.644000

2.319200

2.963200

11525414

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0.644000

2.361800

3.005800

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

CA60686A4XXX

2504751

0.644000

Sub Total 8.A

2504751

0.644000%

88B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

88B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

CFD/Swap

Cash

9020663

2.319200

Sub Total 8.B2

9020663

2.319200%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

If date does not apply, explain below

11. Additional Information

Joanna Diep
01727895122

Spreadex is an FCA regulated provider of spread betting and CFD trading. Founded in 1999, Spreadex gives both retail and professional traders the opportunity to trade over 10,000 global markets, including UK small caps. For more information see www.spreadex.com/financials.

12. Date of Completion

29-Sep-2026

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Mkango Magnetic Materials Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/mkango-magnetic-materials-limited-announces-tr1-standard-form-notification-of-maj-1228486

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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