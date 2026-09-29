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PR Newswire
29.09.2026 18:18 Uhr
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One Understanding, Many Outputs: Iyuno Announces the CLOE Skills Powering Modern Localization

Persistent Contextual Memory lets purpose-built Skills share the same understanding of content across multiple deliverables.

BURBANK, Calif., Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Iyuno today detailed the first set of 10 CLOE Skills, built around the needs of modern localization and the high-quality outputs required. These first 10 Skills include subtitles and SDH, closed captioning, dubbing and audio description scripts, localization, dialogue and spotting lists, show guides, and sensitive events lists, with additional Skills continuously being developed.

CLOE Skills leverage the persistent understanding of the content through the contextual memory rather than requiring AI to interpret the content from scratch each time.

Most AI workflows still treat each task as a new problem. Content goes in, the system interprets it, produces an output, and the process starts again.

CLOE is built around a different idea: understanding should persist.

Once CLOE builds a Contextual Memory for a title, its understanding of characters, relationships, dialogue, terminology, story events, and creative context can be applied across multiple specialized Skills.

"Subtitling, dubbing, audio description and production scripting require different expertise," David Lee, Iyuno Founder and CEO, said. "They shouldn't be treated as one generic AI problem. What they should share is an accurate understanding of the story. Skills let us specialize the execution without rebuilding the intelligence underneath it."

As CLOE continues to evolve, Iyuno plans to expand its Skills ecosystem across additional creative, operational, and audience-facing applications-enabling content organizations to activate understanding in new ways throughout the content lifecycle.

Build the understanding once. Put it to work everywhere.

For more information about CLOE, visit iyuno.com/cloe.

ABOUT IYUNO

Iyuno (www.iyuno.com) is a leading provider of localization services for the media and entertainment industry. Trusted by top entertainment brands and creators worldwide, Iyuno offers comprehensive end-to-end localization services from 40 offices across 29 countries. Backed by a team of exceptional creative and technical talent, state-of-the-art facilities, and cutting-edge technologies, Iyuno proudly boasts the largest global footprint, amplifying its dubbing, subtitling, and media services offerings. The company is also the creator of CLOE, a contextual intelligence platform that transforms content into structured understanding, enabling AI-powered workflows across localization, accessibility, marketing, and emerging content experiences.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/one-understanding-many-outputs-iyuno-announces-the-cloe-skills-powering-modern-localization-302893190.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.