GoDaddy Launches Web App Hosting With API for AI Coding Tools

Preview free, publish with HTTPS, a CDN and a firewall built for web apps

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / Originally published by GoDaddy

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY), the world's largest domain name registrar, just launched Node.js Hosting, giving customers a simpler way to get web apps published, whether they built them themselves, hired a freelancer or used an AI coding tool. Developers and AI coding agents can also create, deploy and manage apps entirely through the GoDaddy API, without opening a dashboard.

AI coding tools make it easier to build websites and applications, but getting them online still often means dealing with hosting, security, domains and other technical setup. Node.js Hosting quickly handles many of those important steps for customers.

When users upload an app as a zip file or connect a GitHub repository to GoDaddy Node.js Hosting, a private preview is created. When they are ready to publish, they connect their domain. Node.js Hosting handles the rest, automatically setting up HTTPS, a content delivery network (CDN) and a web application firewall.

The GoDaddy API gives developers and AI coding tools programmatic control over the app lifecycle, including creating apps, uploading source code, publishing apps, managing environment secrets and reading build and application logs. Every app has separate preview and publish environments, so changes can be tested before they go live. Authentication uses a Personal Access Token (PAT), allowing automated tools to deploy without manual sign-in.

"Getting an app working shouldn't mean you now have to learn how to host it," said Bhala Dalvi, CTO, products and AI at GoDaddy. "Too often, builders have to leave the tool they're using and work through a separate hosting setup just to get their app online. With GoDaddy Node.js Hosting, we're bringing deployment into that same workflow through our API. GoDaddy handles the build and hosting infrastructure, so people can spend their time improving their app."

From Finished App to Live Website

Node.js Hosting helps GoDaddy customers:

Deploy from code, not a dashboard. Create apps, deploy, manage secrets and read logs through the GoDaddy API, with PAT authentication for automated tools.

Create apps, deploy, manage secrets and read logs through the GoDaddy API, with PAT authentication for automated tools. Run apps the way they were built. Apps run as persistent Node.js processes, supporting apps that keep information in memory, run background jobs or maintain open connections.

Apps run as persistent Node.js processes, supporting apps that keep information in memory, run background jobs or maintain open connections. Spend less time on setup. Upload a zip file or connect a GitHub repository, and GoDaddy handles framework detection, dependency installation and deployment automatically.

Upload a zip file or connect a GitHub repository, and GoDaddy handles framework detection, dependency installation and deployment automatically. Publish with security built in. Published apps include automatic HTTPS, a CDN, a web application firewall and a managed MySQL database.

Published apps include automatic HTTPS, a CDN, a web application firewall and a managed MySQL database. Keep costs predictable. Node.js Hosting is included with GoDaddy Web Hosting plans, with no per-request, per-gigabyte or per-build-minute charges.

Available Now

Anyone can create up to two private preview apps for free, with no Web Hosting plan or credit card required. A GoDaddy Web Hosting plan is required to publish an app.

Start a free GoDaddy Node.js Hosting preview at GoDaddy.com/hosting/nodejs.

For information on GoDaddy's API, visit developer.GoDaddy.com.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, the world's largest domain name registrar, helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services and accept payments. Airo, the company's agentic operating system for small businesses, helps entrepreneurs get their idea online, run their business day-to-day and grow through an integrated identity, presence and commerce experience. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance.

To learn more about the company, visit GoDaddy.com.

Find more stories and multimedia from GoDaddy at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: GoDaddy

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/godaddy-launches-web-app-hosting-with-api-for-ai-coding-tools-1228497