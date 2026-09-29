Tata Consultancy Services: TCS goIT Brings Teachers Back for Foundational Student Skills Development

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / Leah Operana, a program specialist helping bring Tata Consultancy Services' Go Innovate Together (goIT) program to teachers all over the United States, has seen a pattern among the educators, parents and volunteers who bring TCS goIT to students. She calls it "The Boomerang Effect" because, once teachers and volunteers experience the student innovation and career-readiness program, they frequently come back to it as soon as possible, eager to see it benefit more young people.

"What I hear again and again from teachers and volunteers is that goIT gives students a different way to see themselves," Operana said. "They witness the confidence young people build as they brainstorm ideas, solve problems and present their thinking to encouraging mentors from the IT and social enterprise industries. They want more students to have that experience."

goIT was created by TCS in 2009 for students in Greater Cincinnati. Its successful beginning led to its development as a hands-on, digital innovation and career-readiness program and, later, to its expansion across North America and around the world. By challenging students to innovate in ways that help advance the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), it helps young people develop the skills, confidence and mindset needed to pursue careers of the future. goIT activities emphasize design thinking, collaboration skills, presentation techniques, and the affirmation that youth are capable of developing creative solutions to real-world challenges.

Social Studies teacher John Peach is a prime example of Operana's "Boomerang Effect" in action. Peach has brought goIT to students in New Jersey school districts in Edison and Metuchen, NJ annually since 2022. This past summer, he led summer programs at both school districts, giving more than 200 students access to goIT. His efforts enabled them to use part of their break to go through goIT modules such as Design Thinking, Generative AI, and Machine Learning before ideating in groups and taking their digital concept pitches to goIT volunteers, including TCS employees and customers.

In Illinois, TCS employee Muralidhar Singh's path with goIT was similar. He first served as a volunteer judge, coaching and mentoring appreciative students during a program culmination event. Murali enjoyed experiencing goIT's impact on students, their abilities and self-confidence. He immediately sought to bring goIT to more youth through the Lake County Indians Association (LCIA), where he serves as an advisor.

"Watching young people strengthen their problem-solving, career readiness, and innovation skills inspired me to help expand the program locally," said Singh. "I'm proud of the students who dedicated part of their summer to learning and deeply grateful to the volunteers who made the experience possible."

More than 60 students took part in LCIA's 2026 summer program. With support from more than 30 volunteers and community partners who participated as facilitators, judges and guest speakers, the local high school students explored the SDGs and collaborated to solve problems related to education, health, poverty and the environment. When they finished, they had the honor of being present when Illinois State Senator Adriane Johnson presented LCIA and TCS with a proclamation acknowledging the power of the TCS STEM education-enhancement program.

Summer programs demonstrate multiple sides of TCS goIT's impact, from what students gain from the goIT experience to the added benefits when participating during a long break from formal education. In the summer, goIT can help stave off learning losses while getting kids ready for confident learning and engagement from the start of the school year.

"No matter when it's implemented, goIT shows people how youth can contribute to solving global human and environmental challenges, and how strongly the adults around them believe those benefits are worth making time for," said Operana. "It works beautifully no matter what time of year it takes place and TCS has volunteers eager to help year-round."

Learn more about TCS goIT here.

Learn more about Tata Consultancy Services' work in North America here.

About Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) is the technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide. Since its inception in 1968, TCS has upheld the highest standards of innovation, engineering excellence, and customer service.

It has set an aspiration to become the world's largest AI-led technology services company and is enabling its clients to transform themselves across the full AI stack, from infrastructure to intelligence.

Rooted in the heritage of the Tata Group, TCS is focused on creating long term value for its clients, its investors, its employees, and the community at large. With a highly skilled workforce spread across 56 countries and 194 service delivery centers across the world, the company has been recognized as a top employer in six continents. With the ability to rapidly apply and scale new technologies, the company has built long-term partnerships with its clients. Many of these relationships have endured into decades and navigated every technology cycle, from mainframes in the 1970s to artificial intelligence today.

TCS sponsors 14 of the world's most prestigious marathons and endurance events, including the TCS New York City Marathon, TCS London Marathon, Tata Mumbai Marathon, and TCS Sydney Marathon with a focus on promoting health, sustainability, and community empowerment.

TCS generated consolidated revenues of over US $30 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. For more information, visit www.tcs.com.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tcs-goit-brings-teachers-back-for-foundational-student-skills-de-1228504