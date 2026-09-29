Einride AB: Einride to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Einride AB (Nasdaq: ENRD), a leader in digital, electric, and autonomous freight mobility, today announced that Einride management will participate in the following upcoming investor events.

Evercore 9th Annual ADAS, AV & AI Forum

Location: New York, NY

Date: September 29, 2026

J.P. Morgan U.S. Opportunities Forum

Location: Miami, FL

Date: November 12-13, 2026

UBS 30th Annual Global Technology and AI Conference

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Date: November 30-December 3, 2026

UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference

Location: Manalapan, FL

Date: November 30-December 3, 2026

On occasion, Einride may choose to webcast its participation in a question-and-answer session hosted by the applicable host firm's research analyst. More details will be available on the Company's investor relations website as they become available.

Institutional investors can contact their sales representative at each hosting organization to register and request a meeting.

About Einride

Founded in Stockholm in 2016, Einride (Nasdaq: ENRD) is a technology leader driving the transition to sustainable, cost-efficient autonomous and electric freight operations. The company's platform integrates AI-powered freight intelligence, proprietary autonomous technology, and one of the world's largest electric heavy-duty fleets. Einride serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and the Middle East through a dual business model encompassing Freight-Capacity-as-a-Service (FCaaS) and a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

Investor Relations Contact

Eduardo Royes, ICR

Eduardo.Royes@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/00e96728-034e-4ff2-8834-03464b5a4979