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EI

WKN: A426XG | ISIN: US28256A1097 | Ticker-Symbol: X3W
Frankfurt
29.09.26 | 12:40
3,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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Fahrzeuge
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EINRIDE AB ADR Chart 1 Jahr
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EINRIDE AB ADR 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.09.2026 18:46 Uhr
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Einride AB: Einride to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Einride_01_2Vehicles

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Einride AB (Nasdaq: ENRD), a leader in digital, electric, and autonomous freight mobility, today announced that Einride management will participate in the following upcoming investor events.

Evercore 9th Annual ADAS, AV & AI Forum
Location: New York, NY
Date: September 29, 2026

J.P. Morgan U.S. Opportunities Forum
Location: Miami, FL
Date: November 12-13, 2026

UBS 30th Annual Global Technology and AI Conference
Location: Scottsdale, AZ
Date: November 30-December 3, 2026

UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference
Location: Manalapan, FL
Date: November 30-December 3, 2026

On occasion, Einride may choose to webcast its participation in a question-and-answer session hosted by the applicable host firm's research analyst. More details will be available on the Company's investor relations website as they become available.

Institutional investors can contact their sales representative at each hosting organization to register and request a meeting.

About Einride
Founded in Stockholm in 2016, Einride (Nasdaq: ENRD) is a technology leader driving the transition to sustainable, cost-efficient autonomous and electric freight operations. The company's platform integrates AI-powered freight intelligence, proprietary autonomous technology, and one of the world's largest electric heavy-duty fleets. Einride serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and the Middle East through a dual business model encompassing Freight-Capacity-as-a-Service (FCaaS) and a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

Investor Relations Contact
Eduardo Royes, ICR
Eduardo.Royes@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/00e96728-034e-4ff2-8834-03464b5a4979


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.