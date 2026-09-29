NexTel Medical Corp. Announces Strategic Joint Venture to Commercialize Breakthrough Patented Hair Regeneration Technology

Capitalizing on a Global Hair Restoration Market Projected to Exceed $23 Billion, the Venture Integrates Advanced Exosome Delivery to Eliminate Microneedling and Reactivate Follicles

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / NexTel Medical Corp. (OTCID:MAJI) ("NexTel" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology leader pioneering proprietary exosome-based delivery systems and diagnostic technologies, today announced the execution of a definitive Joint Venture Agreement to commercialize and scale a patented, high-potency hair regeneration formula.

The strategic partnership targets a rapidly expanding market opportunity. The U.S. hair restoration market currently exceeds $2.3 billion, while the global market is valued at over $8.0 billion and projected to reach between $18.7 billion and $23.1 billion by 2030-2032. By pairing a proven topical active formulation with a proprietary exosome delivery mechanism, the joint venture is positioned to capture significant market share in non-invasive therapeutic hair care.

Androgenic alopecia and general hair loss affect millions of men and women worldwide, creating strong demand for pain-free, clinically targeted solutions. Building upon foundational pre-clinical research that demonstrated rapid follicle stimulation and robust hair regrowth within seven days, the joint venture's non-invasive formula is designed not only to reactivate dormant hair follicles but also to visibly strengthen and thicken existing hair.

To maximize bioavailability and therapeutic performance, the partners are integrating the formula into a proprietary exosome delivery vehicle. This compound penetrates deep into the scalp naturally, bypassing the pain, cost, and clinical overhead associated with traditional microneedling procedures. The venture partners intend to file a joint patent covering this enhanced exosome-formulation platform, further bolstering their intellectual property portfolio.

"We are thrilled to launch this joint venture as we bring a truly transformative solution to a multi-billion-dollar market," said Matthew Dwyer, CEO of NexTel Medical Corp. "By combining an effective active formulation with our advanced exosome delivery technology, we are delivering a painless, accessible alternative for millions suffering from hair loss. This agreement marks a pivotal step in expanding our commercial footprint and validating the versatility of our exosome platform."

Commercial launch of the joint venture's exosome-enhanced hair regeneration product is targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026.

About NexTel Medical Corp.

NexTel Medical Corp. (OTCID:MAJI) is a pioneering biotechnology leader at the forefront of exosome research, clinical diagnostics, and accessible healthcare solutions. The Company specializes in developing proprietary, next-generation exosome delivery systems and non-invasive screening tools designed to revolutionize therapeutic and diagnostic modalities. NexTel's integrated platform bridges complex biotechnology innovations with scalable market delivery:

Maxasome Health Check: Proprietary, non-invasive liquid biopsy diagnostics utilizing the NANOG DNA assay for universal early-stage cancer screening.

Proprietary, non-invasive liquid biopsy diagnostics utilizing the NANOG DNA assay for universal early-stage cancer screening. Maxasome PLUS: Next-generation, high-bioavailability therapeutics powered by 100% pure exosomal delivery systems.

SAFE HARBOR

Forward-looking statements in this release are made under the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. NexTel Medical Corp's forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance. This news release includes forward-looking statements concerning the parties' future level of business. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to certain risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from estimated results. Management cautions that all statements as to future results of operations are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and events that may be beyond the control of NexTel Medical Corp., and no assurance can be given that such results will be achieved. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to procure, appropriately price, retain, and complete projects and changes in products and competition.

CONTACT:

NexTel Medical Corp.

ir@nexTelmedical.com

X: @NexTelMedical

SOURCE: NexTel Medical Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/nextel-medical-corp.-announces-strategic-joint-venture-to-commerciali-1228505