Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - Hemlo Mining Corp. (TSX: HMMC) - One of Canada's most established gold operations is entering its next phase. After more than 40 years of mining and over 25 million ounces of gold produced, Hemlo Mining is focused on growing production, optimizing operations and expanding resources through a 130,000-metre drill program across its historic Ontario gold district.

Hemlo Mining Corp. (TSX: HMMC)

https://hemlomining.com/

https://www.b-tv.com/post/ceo-clips---hemlo-mining-building-on-40-years-of-gold-production-in-ontario-btv-60

About BTV - Business Television:

For over 25 years, BTV has been a capital markets focused TV production and Digital Marketing Agency. BTV helps companies increase their brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience, combining unique content creation and major distribution services on top tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News and financial sites. The BTV suite of strategic products include: BTV- Business Television Show, CEO Clips, TV Branding Ads, Digital, Lead Gen, Social and Direct Email Marketing Campaigns that reach investors where they research and live on-air and online.

Discover Investment Opportunities!

www.b-tv.com/theagency

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316541