Across Eight Millennia, Apollo Art Auctions Presents Fine Ancient Art & Antiquities

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Art Auctions is delighted to present Fine Ancient Art & Antiquities - The Prince Collection, taking place on October 4, 2026, at 1:00 PM BST at the auction house's London showroom, 63-64 Margaret Street, W1W 8SW. Bringing together an exceptional range of art and antiquities spanning more than eight millennia, the sale ranges from the prehistoric and Predynastic periods through the ancient civilisations of Egypt, the Near East, Greece and Rome, extending into the Byzantine and Renaissance periods.

Dating from approximately 7000 BC through to around AD 1600, the collection encompasses works from the prehistoric and Predynastic periods, the Bronze Age, the Neo-Assyrian and wider Near Eastern civilisations, ancient Egypt, Greece, the Hellenistic world, Rome and Byzantium. The sale offers, religious imagery, sculpture, ceramics, weaponry and objects of daily and ceremonial life across the ancient world.

The Prince Collection is further distinguished by a series of notable collecting histories. Among the significant provenances represented are the collections of Pierre Vérité (1900-1992), Sheikh Saud Bin Al-Thani (1966-2014), Elaine Lustig Cohen (1927-2016), Simone de Monbrison (1922-2015), Dr. Marcel Ebnöther (1920-2008) and Jean-Jacques Rotthier (1932-2009).

Selected Highlights

Lot 1013 - Large Egyptian Bronze Figure of a Cat





Among the Egyptian highlights is a very large Egyptian bronze figure of a cat, sacred to the goddess Bastet, and featuring a gold earring. The cat held an important place within ancient Egyptian religious culture, particularly through its association with Bastet, goddess of protection, fertility and the household. The combination of monumental scale, bronze and gold makes this an especially striking example of Egyptian devotional art.

Lot 1027 - Egyptian Blue Anhydrite Flask in the Form of a Trussed Duck





An elegant Egyptian blue anhydrite flask modelled in the form of a trussed duck. Combining the functionality of a vessel with the sculptural qualities of an animal-form object, the piece reflects the sophisticated craftsmanship and distinctive aesthetic vocabulary of ancient Egyptian artisans.

Lot 1070 - Greek Attic Black-Figure Lidded Amphora with Quadriga





A highlight from the Greek section is Lot 1070, a stunning and rare Attic black-figure lidded amphora decorated with a quadriga. Attic black-figure pottery is among the most recognisable artistic traditions of ancient Greece, distinguished by its detailed figural decoration and technically demanding production. The presence of the quadriga, a four-horse chariot, adds a dynamic element to this exceptional vessel.

Lot 1126 - Roman Marble Head of Livia





A rare marble head of Livia, wife of the Emperor Augustus and one of the most prominent women of the early Roman imperial period. Portraiture played a central role in communicating identity, status and dynastic associations throughout the Roman world, making sculptural representations of members of the imperial family particularly significant.

Provenance and Scholarship

The Prince Collection is supported by an extensive range of provenance and specialist documentation. Selected lots are accompanied by additional reports from Lisa Sartini, Egyptologist PhD of Chimera Heritage Consultants; Alessandro Neri, an international cultural heritage expert based in Florence; and Simone Musso, consultant curator for Egyptian antiquities at the Stibbert Museum in Florence and a member of the Nuri Archaeological Expedition.

Certain objects are further supported by German export licences, original gallery paperwork and Art Loss Register confirmation letters. Selected pieces are also accompanied by scientific XRF metal analyses, providing technical examination of their metallic composition and supporting material consistency with their attributed historical periods.

Sale and Bidding

Fine Ancient Art & Antiquities - The Prince Collection will take place on October 4, 2026, at 1:00 PM BST at Apollo Art Auctions' London showroom, 63-64 Margaret Street, London, W1W 8SW.

Bidding will be available in the room and online through the Apollo Art Auctions platform, as well as via Invaluable, The Saleroom, LiveAuctioneers and Interencheres.

For enquiries or to arrange telephone bidding, please contact Apollo Art Auctions on +44 (0)20 4630 9333.

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