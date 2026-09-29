The Parking Spot Introduces Weekly Pay for Frontline Employees

Weekly pay offerings build on The Parking Spot's employee ownership program and "Your Mind. Your Body. Your Money." approach to employee wellness

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / The Parking Spot, the largest near-airport parking company in the country, announced that it will begin offering its frontline employees weekly pay starting on October 5, 2026.

The new weekly pay benefit will give frontline employees more frequent access to their money, providing greater flexibility to manage everyday expenses, unexpected needs, and support financial goals. It's the latest step in The Parking Spot's broader commitment to employee financial well-being, which also includes The Owners Spot, The Parking Spot's employee ownership program. The Owners Spot, launched in February of 2025, gives employees the opportunity to share in the company's long-term financial success.

Together, the programs provide employees with greater flexibility today, while creating opportunities to share in the value they help build over time. The Owners Spot was developed and supported by Ownership Works, a nonprofit that aims to foster workers' economic well-being and create thriving workplaces through the power of shared ownership.

"Supporting our employees means supporting the entirety of their well-being, not just what happens while they're at work," said Tim O'Malley, Chief Executive Officer at The Parking Spot. "Weekly pay is a benefit our frontline employees will experience immediately, while employee ownership gives our team an opportunity to participate in the long-term success they help create. Both reflect our belief that when we invest in our people, we strengthen our entire company."

The Parking Spot regularly seeks employee feedback to better support its workforce. Recent surveys showed that employees wanted more frequent access to their pay. Instituting a weekly pay cadence is a tangible example of The Owners Spot in action: employees have a real voice in shaping their workplace, and their feedback leads to meaningful change.

Weekly pay is the latest initiative within The Parking Spot's approach to employee wellness, centered around "Your Mind. Your Body. Your Money." The framework provides employees with resources that support their mental, physical, and financial well-being.

Financial wellness initiatives also include The Parking Spot's partnership with BCU Credit Union, a member-owned, not-for-profit, providing employees and their families access to credit union membership, free financial coaching, and financial wellness webinars.

To learn more about The Parking Spot and its entire benefit offerings, visit www.theparkingspot.com/careers.

About The Parking Spot

As the nation's leading near-airport parking company, with 70+ convenient locations at 45 major U.S. airports, TPS makes airport travel simple and seamless. Friendly, courteous team members, outstanding value, an unmatched customer service commitment, and our industry-leading Spot Club loyalty program combine to ensure that TPS is the best part of our guests' travel experience. For more information, please visit www.theparkingspot.com, or follow TPS on Instagram @theparkingspotofficial and on Facebook.

About Ownership Works

Founded in 2021, Ownership Works is a nonprofit organization on a mission to foster economic wellbeing for workers and create thriving workplaces through the power of shared ownership. In partnership with leading investors and companies, the organization works to give all employees the opportunity to become owners at work and participate in the success they help create. By extending participation across the workforce, employee ownership helps align company success with employee prosperity, demonstrating that employee ownership can work at scale for both businesses and workers. The organization aims to generate $20 billion in wealth for employee-owners by 2030. To date, Ownership Works has supported 192 shared ownership programs, expected to generate over $16.5 billion in wealth for approximately 278,000 employees. Support includes helping companies design and implement broad-based ownership programs, build ownership cultures, and strengthen financial wellbeing for employees. Ownership Works also brings together a coalition of more than 100 partners across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors to expand shared ownership. To learn more, follow Ownership Works on LinkedIn and YouTube, and subscribe to its newsletter.

Media Contact

The Parking Spot

info@theparkingspot.com

SOURCE: The Parking Spot

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-parking-spot-introduces-weekly-pay-for-frontline-employees-1228073