FatPipe Networks: FatPipe Announces Partnership with Howard Technology Solutions

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / FatPipe, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATN), a leading provider of enterprise-class SD-WAN, network resilience, network monitoring, and cybersecurity solutions, today announced a partnership with Howard Technology Solutions.

The partnership brings together FatPipe's SD-WAN and network resilience technologies with Howard Technology Solutions' experience serving enterprise and public sector customers. Through the relationship, the companies will work together to help organizations modernize their network infrastructure, improve WAN reliability, and maintain secure connectivity across distributed environments.

FatPipe's SD-WAN solutions help organizations utilize multiple WAN connections simultaneously, provide automated failover when a connection becomes unavailable, and improve application performance across distributed networks. FatPipe also provides integrated cybersecurity and network monitoring capabilities designed to give IT teams greater visibility and control over their environments.

"We are pleased to welcome Howard Technology Solutions as a FatPipe partner," said Vikrant Ragula, VP of Corp Dev at FatPipe. "Howard Technology Solutions has strong relationships with organizations looking to modernize their technology infrastructure, and we believe our solutions are a natural fit for customers that need reliable, secure, and resilient connectivity. We look forward to building the partnership and supporting Howard Technology Solutions and its customers."

The partnership further expands FatPipe's network of technology and channel partners as the company continues to broaden access to its SD-WAN, cybersecurity, and network monitoring solutions.

About FatPipe, Inc.

FatPipe, Inc. pioneered the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for cooperation from ISPs and allow enterprises and service providers to control multi-link network traffic. FatPipe offers a single-stack networking and cybersecurity platform backed by 13 U.S. patents related to multipath and software-defined networking. FatPipe products are sold through more than 200 resellers worldwide.

For more information, visit www.fatpipeinc.com.

Contact:

Kanishka Ragula

(801) 281-3434

sales123@fatpipeinc.com

SOURCE: FatPipe Networks

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/fatpipe-nasdaq-fatn-announces-partnership-with-howard-technology-1228472