Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 29.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Operation Vivaldi verändert die Kriegsführung: Bodendrohnen-Aktie mit Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
FA

WKN: A3EYDN | ISIN: US3119211007 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
29.09.26 | 19:22
5,370 US-Dollar
+1,13 % +0,060
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FATPIPE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FATPIPE INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
29.09.2026 19:02 Uhr
206 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

FatPipe Networks: FatPipe Announces Partnership with Howard Technology Solutions

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / FatPipe, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATN), a leading provider of enterprise-class SD-WAN, network resilience, network monitoring, and cybersecurity solutions, today announced a partnership with Howard Technology Solutions.

The partnership brings together FatPipe's SD-WAN and network resilience technologies with Howard Technology Solutions' experience serving enterprise and public sector customers. Through the relationship, the companies will work together to help organizations modernize their network infrastructure, improve WAN reliability, and maintain secure connectivity across distributed environments.

FatPipe's SD-WAN solutions help organizations utilize multiple WAN connections simultaneously, provide automated failover when a connection becomes unavailable, and improve application performance across distributed networks. FatPipe also provides integrated cybersecurity and network monitoring capabilities designed to give IT teams greater visibility and control over their environments.

"We are pleased to welcome Howard Technology Solutions as a FatPipe partner," said Vikrant Ragula, VP of Corp Dev at FatPipe. "Howard Technology Solutions has strong relationships with organizations looking to modernize their technology infrastructure, and we believe our solutions are a natural fit for customers that need reliable, secure, and resilient connectivity. We look forward to building the partnership and supporting Howard Technology Solutions and its customers."

The partnership further expands FatPipe's network of technology and channel partners as the company continues to broaden access to its SD-WAN, cybersecurity, and network monitoring solutions.

About FatPipe, Inc.

FatPipe, Inc. pioneered the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for cooperation from ISPs and allow enterprises and service providers to control multi-link network traffic. FatPipe offers a single-stack networking and cybersecurity platform backed by 13 U.S. patents related to multipath and software-defined networking. FatPipe products are sold through more than 200 resellers worldwide.

For more information, visit www.fatpipeinc.com.

Contact:
Kanishka Ragula
(801) 281-3434
sales123@fatpipeinc.com

SOURCE: FatPipe Networks



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/fatpipe-nasdaq-fatn-announces-partnership-with-howard-technology-1228472

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.