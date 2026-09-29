Deutsche Aircraft Gmbh: A New Chapter for German Aviation: Deutsche Aircraft Opens D328eco Final Assembly Line in Leipzig

Made in Germany. Built in Saxony. Delivered to the World.

Leipzig, Germany, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The D328eco regional aircraft enters its industrialisation and production phase.

regional aircraft enters its industrialisation and production phase. €100M investment establishes Leipzig as the production home of the D328eco, with an annual capacity of up to 48 aircraft.

establishes Leipzig as the production home of the D328eco, with an annual capacity of up to 48 aircraft. 60,500m² footprint includes assembly line, flight readiness hangar, logistics centre and administrative headquarters.

includes assembly line, flight readiness hangar, logistics centre and administrative headquarters. Creation of approximately 250 new direct jobs with the production ramp-up, strengthening Saxony's aviation ecosystem.

Deutsche Aircraft has officially inaugurated its Final Assembly Line (FAL) at Leipzig/Halle Airport, attended by Christian Hirte, Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Minister for Transport, and Dirk Panter, State Minister for Economic Affairs, Labour, Energy and Climate Protection of the Free State of Saxony.

The inauguration marks the transition of the D328eco programme from development to serial production, establishing Leipzig as the production home of Germany's next-generation regional aircraft. The opening also represents the return of aircraft manufacturing to Saxony for the first time in more than 60 years, reinforcing the region's position as a centre for aerospace and innovation.

This new facility embodies the programme's vision: "Made in Germany. Built in Saxony. Delivered to the World" - bringing together German engineering excellence, Saxony's industrial expertise and Leipzig's international connectivity in a single production hub.

Beyond supporting the D328eco programme, the FAL strengthens Germany's ability to design, certify, test, manufacture and support complete aircraft. Deutsche Aircraft's integrated operations across Oberpfaffenhofen and Leipzig create an end-to-end aerospace capability in the country, spanning engineering, certification, flight testing, industrialisation, final assembly and customer delivery.

The site reinforces Germany's industrial resilience and competitiveness while ensuring that critical aircraft manufacturing know-how remains anchored domestically for future generations.

The opening ceremony welcomed representatives from the German Federal Government, the Free State of Saxony, industry partners, suppliers, customers and members of the aviation community to celebrate the landmark occasion. Michael Kretschmer, Prime Minister and Head of Government of the Free State of Saxony, addressed guests via video message.

Representing an investment of more than €100 million, the facility has been designed for an annual production capacity of up to 48 aircraft. Spanning 60,500 square metres - equivalent to approximately eight football fields - the site includes the Final Assembly Line, Flight Readiness Hangar, logistics centre and administration building.

Designed as a modern, digital and sustainability-focused production environment, the FAL incorporates advanced manufacturing technologies, automated logistics systems and paperless production processes to increase efficiency, quality and transparency throughout aircraft assembly. Energy-efficient infrastructure, including photovoltaic systems and heat pump technology, reflect Deutsche Aircraft's commitment to sustainable industrial growth.

The Free State of Saxony is supporting the project with approximately €3.2 million through the Federal-State GRW programme ("Joint Task for the Improvement of Regional Economic Structures"), underlining its significance for regional economic development.

Expected to create approximately 250 new direct jobs as production ramps up over the coming years, the Leipzig Final Assembly Line will support skilled employment throughout the aerospace supply chain. Beyond direct employment, the programme will create opportunities for apprentices, technicians, engineers and manufacturing specialists, nurturing the next generation of aerospace talent in Saxony.

As one of the most significant aerospace investments in Germany in recent years, the Final Assembly Line represents an important contribution to the economic transformation of Central Germany. Beyond the direct creation of highly skilled jobs, the programme will generate long-term industrial value across the aerospace supply chain and strengthen Saxony's position within Germany's aerospace sector.

Leadership Perspectives

Nico Neumann, Chief Executive Officer, Deutsche Aircraft

"Today is about much more than opening a factory. It marks the return of aircraft manufacturing to Saxony and a major milestone for the D328eco programme.

Together, our sites in Oberpfaffenhofen and Leipzig create an end-to-end capability for developing, certifying, industrialising, manufacturing and supporting complete aircraft in Germany. For the first time in more than 60 years, every phase of the aircraft lifecycle will be integrated under a German aircraft programme.

Carrying forward Dornier's pioneering legacy, the FAL strengthens Germany's resilience, competitiveness and sovereign aerospace capabilities while advancing a new generation of sustainable regional aviation.

Today we celebrate an important milestone. Tomorrow, we continue building the future of regional aviation."

Michael Kretschmer, Prime Minister and Head of Government of the Free State of Saxony (video message)

"The inauguration of this Final Assembly Line highlights Saxony's position as a competitive industrial and aerospace location with a promising future. Investments such as those undertaken by Deutsche Aircraft strengthen our aerospace sector, create highly qualified jobs and further increase Saxony's appeal for international industrial projects."

Christian Hirte, Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Minister of Transport

"The opening of Deutsche Aircraft's Final Assembly Line in Leipzig sends a strong signal for Germany as an industrial and aviation hub. The D328eco programme demonstrates that innovation, advanced manufacturing and sustainable regional aviation can be developed in Germany and produced for the world. By combining engineering expertise, industrial excellence and forward-looking production capabilities, Deutsche Aircraft is helping to preserve critical aerospace know-how, strengthen regional value creation, and further enhance Germany's competitiveness in a strategically important industry."

Dirk Panter, State Minister for Economic Affairs, Labour, Energy and Climate Protection

"The opening of this Final Assembly Line is a significant milestone for Saxony as a centre for innovation and advanced manufacturing. This investment strengthens our industrial base, creates highly skilled jobs and demonstrates how economic growth and climate-conscious technologies can go hand in hand. The D328eco programme reinforces Saxony's position as a leading aerospace location and highlights the region's attractiveness for future-focused industries."

Marie-Christine von Hahn, Principal Managing Director, German Aerospace Industries Association (BDLI)

"Germany can now develop and build a complete aircraft. Bavaria and Saxony have brought together their strengths to make this possible. With the opening of its Final Assembly Line in Leipzig, Deutsche Aircraft is sending a powerful message about the future of the German aerospace industry and Germany as a whole. The D328eco programme stands for technological innovation and long-term value creation that will benefit generations to come. This investment creates highly skilled jobs and strengthens Germany's competitiveness on the global stage. It is a clear demonstration that long-term industrial investment and the preservation of advanced manufacturing capabilities are invaluable to our country."

Götz Ahmelmann, Chief Executive Officer, Mitteldeutsche Flughafen AG

"During the groundbreaking ceremony, I said, 'Airplanes are coming home.' Today, they have arrived. At Leipzig/Halle Airport, aircraft will no longer only take off and land. In the future, they will also be built here and delivered from here to customers around the world. This is a very tangible demonstration of what regional connectivity means: it connects people and markets, creating the conditions for investment and industrial value creation. An aircraft is being built here that creates connections, in a region that understands that connectivity is a shared responsibility."

Sebastian Böhnl, Vice President Operations & Production, Deutsche Aircraft

"Efficiency, quality and sustainability were the guiding principles behind the development of this facility. With an investment of more than €100 million, we have created a highly advanced and sustainability-focused production site for regional aircraft. Over the coming months, we will onboard highly skilled employees who will help bring the D328eco from the assembly line to operators around the globe."

The Next Phase of the D328eco Programme

With the opening of the Final Assembly Line, Deutsche Aircraft has established the industrial foundation for the serial production of the D328eco.

Leipzig will serve as the centre for aircraft assembly, flight-readiness activities and global customer deliveries, while Oberpfaffenhofen remains the home of engineering, flight testing and certification activities.

Building on Germany's rich aviation heritage and Dornier's pioneering legacy, Deutsche Aircraft is helping to re-establish the country's ability to develop, certify, manufacture and support complete aircraft programmes. As the D328eco enters production, Leipzig and Oberpfaffenhofen will serve as the foundation for a new era of German aircraft manufacturing, combining innovation, industrial excellence and sustainable aviation to deliver modern regional aircraft to operators worldwide.

About Deutsche Aircraft

Deutsche Aircraft is a leading regional aircraft OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) with approximately 550 employees and headquarters in Oberpfaffenhofen, near Munich, Germany. As the type certificate holder and service partner for D328 operators worldwide, supporting both turboprop and jet-powered variants, the company ensures the highest standards of reliability and operational efficiency.

In addition, Deutsche Aircraft is developing the D328eco, the most efficient and sustainable regional aircraft in its class. The aircraft offers significantly lower operating and maintenance costs while reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. It is also capable of operating on 100% synthetic fuels (PtL SAF).

The D328eco is being manufactured at Leipzig/Halle Airport, home to what is currently the world's most advanced and environmentally sustainable final assembly line for regional aircraft. Officially inaugurated in autumn 2026, the facility is now ramping up production. At full capacity, approximately 250 employees will produce up to 48 aircraft annually in Leipzig/Halle.

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Deustsche Aircraft Final Assembly Line Opening

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