Pensão Amor: Discover Lisbon's Most Surprising Hotel

A 22-room hotel inspired by the characters and nightlife of Lisbon's port district

LISBON, Portugal, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the upper floors of Pensão Amor, in Cais do Sodré, Lisbon, Pensão Amor - Madam's Lodge turns the building's transgressive past into a getaway designed for couples. Its 22 rooms, each with its own setting, character, and story, invite guests to enjoy a stay filled with romance and fantasy.

Pensão Amor - Madam's Lodge does more than occupy the same address. It carries forward the legacy of one of Lisbon's most iconic nightlife venues. Pensão Amor, which will celebrate its 15th anniversary in November 2026, has become a must-visit spot in Cais do Sodré.

In the bar areas of Pensão Amor, bold décor sets the stage for music, themed parties, poetry, and theater, evoking the atmosphere of Lisbon's port district, where sailors, writers, fado singers, artists, and spies once mingled.

Where Lisbon's night continues upstairs

In 2023, with the opening of Pensão Amor - Madam's Lodge, that spirit extended to the upper floors of the building on Rua Nova do Carvalho, now internationally known as Pink Street.

The evening can begin in the lounges of Pensão Amor, amid cocktails, music, and cultural events, and continue a few floors up, in one of the 22 rooms. The bar and the accommodations are two aspects of the same project, allowing guests to transition from the energy of Lisbon's nightlife to a more private and intimate setting without leaving the building.

"Pensão Amor has become part of the identity of Cais do Sodré and Lisbon's nightlife. From the very beginning, the goal was to create something new without erasing the memory of the place, reviving the spirit of a neighborhood deeply connected to the port and nightlife. With Pensão Amor - Madam's Lodge, we wanted to carry on that spirit and transform the building's past into an experience that our visitors could enjoy," explains Joana Gomes, hospitality project manager at Mainside Investments.

22 rooms, 22 stories to discover

The concept stems from the history of these floors, but the effort to preserve it went far beyond decoration. The project involved archival and museological research and the collection of historical elements linked to the building and the neighborhood.

The construction of the 22 narratives was the responsibility of director and screenwriter Roger Mor, who created a specific story for each room, transforming documents, objects, messages, characters, and historical references into clues to discover during the stay.

No two rooms are alike. Each door reveals a character and a narrative. Instead of describing the stories, the hotel challenges guests to imagine who might have inhabited each space. Thoughtful details designed to stimulate discovery, intimacy, and fun for two complete the experience.

The artistic component extends to a collaboration with the well-known Portuguese illustrator Nuno Saraiva, responsible for the character designs and interventions in different parts of the building. Illustration, interior design, and historical elements intersect in the construction of a universe that oscillates between reality and fiction.

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