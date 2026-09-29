Treasury Intelligence Solutions: TIS Releases New Research on the True Cost of Building AI-Powered Cash Forecasting In-House

BERLIN, DE / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / Treasury teams are under growing pressure to improve financial forecasting and make faster, more informed liquidity decisions. AI can help deliver the accuracy and insight companies need, but it also creates a new technology decision: build those capabilities in-house or invest in purpose-built technology.

Building in-house can offer control, customization, and the ability to use existing IT resources. But the initial build is only part of the investment. Many organizations frequently underestimate the true financial, operational, and strategic costs of building and maintaining AI-powered forecasting solutions internally.

Treasury Intelligence Solutions (TIS), a leading cloud-based platform for payments and cash management, examined the total cost of both approaches across three years in its new whitepaper, Buy vs. Build: The Real Cost of Building AI-Powered Cash Forecasting In-House.

New research found that while building may make sense for some low-complexity organizations, the resource costs go up significantly as companies add entities, banking relationships, ERP systems, and geographies. Each layer of treasury technology brings additional development, integration, maintenance, and talent requirements that can drive up the total cost of an internal solution.

The complexity of an organization's connections also affects how quickly they can realize value. For many companies, internal builds took 9 to 24 months depending on the environment.

"The question isn't whether organizations can build AI-powered cash forecasting capabilities. Many can," said Charles Bennett, Chief Product Officer at TIS. "The more important question is whether maintaining that capability is the best use of treasury, finance, and IT resources over the long term. This whitepaper gives decision-makers a framework for evaluating that tradeoff with greater clarity and confidence."

Download the full whitepaper here. Organizations that want to understand the costs of buying versus building with their unique systems can also request a personalized Cash Forecasting demo.

About TIS

TIS helps CFOs, Treasurers, and Finance teams transform their global cash flow, liquidity management, and payment functions. Since 2010, our award-winning cloud platform and best-in-class service model have empowered the entire office of the CFO to collaborate more effectively and attain maximum efficiency, automation, and control. TIS enables users to achieve superior performance in key areas surrounding cash forecasting, working capital, outbound payments, financial messaging, fraud prevention, payment compliance, and more.

To learn how TIS can support your AI-driven cash forecasting, request a personalized cash forecasting demo today.

Contact Information

Blair Romain

blair.romain@tispayments.com

SOURCE: Treasury Intelligence Solutions

Buy vs Build AI Forecasting_Whitepaper

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/tis-releases-new-research-on-the-true-cost-of-building-ai-powered-1226433