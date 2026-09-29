Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ) ("Besra" or the "Company") announces its Reports for the 2026 financial year.

Click the links below to read this announcement in full.

https://www.besra.com/financial-reports/

https://www.besra.com/corporate-governance/

About Besra - www.besra.com

Australia

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