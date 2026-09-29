Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ) ("Besra" or the "Company") announces its Reports for the 2026 financial year.
Click the links below to read this announcement in full.
https://www.besra.com/financial-reports/
https://www.besra.com/corporate-governance/
About Besra - www.besra.com
Australia
Ray Shaw
Executive Director & CEO
Email: info@besra.com
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