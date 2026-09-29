INDIGO GROUP (ex GROUPE INFRA PARK): Strong organic growth in the first half of 2026, which has already compensated for the disposal of 60% of the Canadian operations in July 2025

INDIGO Group S.A. - First-half 2026 results

Strong organic growth in the first half of 2026, which has already compensated for the disposal of 60% of the Canadian operations in July 2025.

Key figures [1], [2]

Revenue amounted to 508 million euros and increased by +3.6% compared with pro forma revenue for the first half of 2025, driven by strong organic growth (at constant exchange rates and adjusted for the impact of the partial disposal of the Canadian operations in July 2025).

EBITDA reached 226 million euros, representing a +2.4% increase compared with the pro forma EBITDA for the first half of 2025.

EBIT reached 86 million euros, up +12.9%, driven by EBITDA growth as well as non-recurring costs items recorded in 2025 relating to the disposal of the Canadian operations and to the cyberattack occurred in April 2025.

Net investments amounted to 107 million euros, reflecting the Group's commercial momentum as it continues to strengthen its activities in Europe and Latin America.

Strong cash flow generation, with Free Cash Flow of 165 million euros, supported by operating cash flows and certain favorable non-recurring working capital impacts.

Net financial leverage remained broadly stable at 6.5x (compared with 6.4x in H1 2025 and 6.1x at year-end 2025), reflecting dividend payments made during the first half of the year and the continued deployment of value-creating investments across our infrastructure activities.

(in millions of euros) 1 H1-2025

Proforma H1-2026 Pro forma change at constant exchange rates (%) Revenue 490.9 508.4 +3.6% EBITDA 220.3 225.7 +2.4% Margin % 44.9% 44.4% -0.5 ppts H1-2025 H1-2026 Changes at. current exchange rates (%) Operating income 76.2 86.0 +12.9% Net income - Group share 2.0 -5.9 n.a. Free Cash-Flow IFRS 155.5 164.9 +6.0% Cash Conversion ratio IFRS 70.3% 74.2% +3.9 ppts Net financial debt IFRS (2,931.0) (3,072.5) +4.8% Net financial leverage IFRS 6.4x 6.5x +0.1x

Sébastien FRAISSE, Chairman of the Executive Board of INDIGO Group, says:

"In the first half of 2026, INDIGO continued its growth and development trajectory across Europe and Latin America, once again demonstrating the relevance of its long-term strategy, the resilience of its business model, and the strong execution capabilities of its teams .

This momentum was notably reflected in the acquisition of Central Parking System in Colombia and strong organic growth, particularly in Spain, Belgium and Brazil. Since December 2025, the Group has added 46,500 parking spaces under operation, with 40% located in Europe and 60% in the Americas. We also continued to roll out innovative solutions designed to serve cities and their users, notably through the transformation in Paris of the Foch car park into an urban services hub dedicated to urban logistics, as well as through the implementation of our partnership with Shurgard to develop self-storage facilities within our car parks. These projects demonstrate INDIGO's ability to translate its strategy of asset value enhancement and service offering expansion into concrete and value-creating initiatives.

Furthermore, the successful 600 million euros bond issuance, which was more than six times oversubscribed, highlights the strength of the Group's credit profile among debt investors. This transaction enables us to optimize our debt portfolio and further strengthen our liquidity position to support our growth ambitions.

In a still challenging environment, we continue to execute our strategic priorities with discipline, balancing growth, customer satisfaction, operational excellence and sustainable value creation. We approach the second half of the year with confidence and determination, committed to further strengthening its position as the world's leading provider of parking and mobility solutions."

Strong financial performance in the first half of 2026, driven by robust organic growth despite an uncertain geopolitical environment and heatwave episodes across Europe.

As of 30 June 2026, the Group's Global Proportionate consolidated revenue amounted to 508 million euros, representing growth of +3.6% compared with the pro forma first half of 2025 (at constant exchange rates and excluding the impact of the partial disposal of the Canadian operations for -22 million euros). This growth was driven primarily by strong organic growth in Europe and in Brazil and, to a lesser extent, by the acquisition of Central Parking in Colombia.

EBITDA amounted to 226 million euros in the first half of 2026, up +2.4% compared with the pro forma EBITDA of the first half of 2025.

In the first half of 2026, the Group generated a strong Free Cash Flow of 165 million euros. The Group's IFRS Cash Conversion Ratio (Free Cash Flow / EBITDA) stood at 74.2%, supported by favorable non-recurring working capital effects.

The Group's cash position[3] remained at a strong level of 108 million euros as of 30 June 2026, compared with 129 million euros as of 31 December 2025. This change was mainly driven by the payment of interest and taxes (-99 million euros), dividends paid to the Group's shareholders (-146 million euros), and sustained investments (-107 million euros), partially offset by positive Free Cash Flow (+165 million euros) and refinancing transactions (+140 million euros, including the net proceeds from the new bond issuance after the partial repurchase of previously outstanding bond tranches and the repayment of the Revolving Credit Facility (RCF)).

INDIGO Group therefore maintained a strong liquidity position of 408 million euros as of 30 June 2026, (comprising 108 million euros of net managed cash position and 300 million euros of undrawn Revolving Credit Facility (RCF)).

Corporate: Changes to the composition of the Group Executive Committee.

INDIGO announces the upcoming departure of Thomas Bimson, Director Europe, who has chosen to pursue a new direction in his career after more than 18 years of contributing to the Group's development. The Supervisory Board and the Executive Board would like to acknowledge his major role in driving the Group's growth across Europe and in completing the numerous acquisitions carried out in recent years.

Effective October 1, 2026, Edouard Risso, a member of the Executive Board in charge of the Americas and the Group's Chief Financial Officer, will succeed him as Director Europe. On the same date, Agathe Vigne, who has served as Director Americas within the Group since 2023, will join the Group Executive Committee.

Lastly, Audrey Robat joined INDIGO and its Executive Board on June 15 to lead the newly created Finance, Legal, Risk and CSR Department.

Commercial Development: Several Significant Contract Wins and Renewals.

During the first half of 2026, INDIGO continued to expand its commercial footprint through a number of major contract awards and renewals in France and internationally. In France, the Group notably renewed its important on-street parking management contract in Bordeaux for an additional four-year period. In Spain, INDIGO secured a 15-year lease for the operation of the Tembo Puerto Banús car park in Marbella and acquired the Centro car park in Alcalá de Henares. In Belgium, the Group was awarded a five-year concession covering three car parks in Sint-Truiden. In Brazil, INDIGO extended the lease of the Arena Neo Química car park in São Paulo by twelve years and secured a ten-year management contract for the Acquaí Park car park in João Pessoa. These successes demonstrate the Group's ability to secure long-term contracts while further diversifying its operating models across management contracts, concessions, leases and ownerships.

Americas: INDIGO continues its growth strategy with the acquisition of Central Parking System in Colombia.

On January 29, 2026, INDIGO Group, announced the acquisition of 100% of the capital of Central Parking System Colombia, the third-largest parking operator in Colombia. This strategic transaction is a major step in INDIGO's development in Colombia. With the integration of Central Parking System Colombia, INDIGO becomes the leader in the Colombian parking market. Following this acquisition, INDIGO Group now operates 209 car parks in Colombia, spread across 25 cities throughout the country, significantly strengthening its geographical coverage and operational capacity thanks to its 1,300 employees.

Thanks to this new acquisition, INDIGO has doubled in size and strengthened its position with public and private customers across all major market segments: shopping centers, hospitals, office buildings, urban spaces, and transport infrastructure, notably the parking facilities at El Dorado Airport in Bogotá, Latin America's leading airport.

Over the past two years, INDIGO had already strengthened its presence in Colombia through the acquisition of 100% of City Parking in 2024 and the acquisition of Hub 136, its first mobility PPP (public-private partnership concession contract), in 2025.

On 10 August 2026, a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck Colombia, affecting the Pacific coastal regions and the Eje Cafetero tourist area. 22 car parks operated by the Group, representing approximately only 10% of its local portfolio, suffered significant damage and were temporarily closed. A dedicated action plan was immediately deployed to assess the damage, secure the affected assets and maintain operational continuity. As of the reporting date, the final financial impact of this event is still being assessed.

Urban infrastructure transformation: continuous progress on the redevelopment of the Foch car park in Paris and the strategic partnership with Shurgard to provide city residents with new storage solutions.

The Group is continuing the transformation of the Foch parking facility in Paris into a hybrid urban services hub, combining 1,000 parking spaces with a new urban logistics area, a coach parking and staging facility, and both standard and ultra-fast electric vehicle charging zones. A major milestone was reached with the completion of the demolition works on level -3, creating a high-clearance, large-capacity space designed to accommodate coaches and logistics vehicles. Delivered without disrupting existing operations, this flagship project demonstrates the Group's ability to carry out complex developments to adapt its infrastructure to evolving urban dynamics and the logistics needs of local communities. The delivery of the logistics units is expected around the end of the year 2026.

In parallel, INDIGO is continuing its partnership with Shurgard, Europe's leading self-storage operator. By combining their expertise, Shurgard and INDIGO aim to provide city residents with convenient storage solutions in the heart of urban areas. In Paris, the INDIGO Haussmann Printemps car park has been transformed with the opening of nearly 6,000 sqm dedicated to self-storage, following the launch of a first 4,000 sqm facility in Bercy Cour-St-Emilion car park. In Lille, a self-storage facility serving both individual and business customers has been developed within the "Le 31 Rues Piétonnes" car park.

These openings mark a new step in the diversification of uses for INDIGO's car parks and form part of a program, including new developments in Lyon and Paris.

New mobility solutions and vehicle fleet decarbonization: INDIGO continues its commitment by deploying the largest urban electric vehicle charging network in terms of available charging points.

INDIGO continued the ambitious rollout of its EV charging infrastructure. As of 30 June 2026, approximately 12,600 electric vehicle charging points were in operation across INDIGO car parks (including around 7,700 in France and 2,900 in Belgium). The deployment has been supported by strong growth in both usage levels and the associated revenue generated for the Group.

The Group also deployed ultra-fast charging stations within its portfolio and now operates nine charging hubs, representing a total installed charging capacity of 6.3 MW.

Building on these investments, INDIGO further strengthens its position as a key player in the decarbonization of transportation in France and confirms its leadership as the country's leading urban EV charging network.

In addition, SMOVENGO, operator of Vélib', the world's largest bike-sharing service, continued to make more than 20,000 bicycles available to users while maintaining a high level of service availability. Although subscriber numbers and trip volumes remained at very high levels, they declined compared with 2025. The decrease in revenue was partially offset by continued efforts to improve operational performance.

Digital: INDIGO continues to invest in its digital platforms to provide market-leading customer experience.

The Group's digital services processed approximately 81 million euros in revenue during the first half of the year, across a network of more than 1,860 car parks and 130 on-street parking operations worldwide. This performance confirms the ongoing digitalization of customer usage, with a 31% increase compared with the previous year.

With INDIGO Pro, a fully digital offering launched in 2025 for freelancers, micro-businesses, and SMEs, users benefit from access to more than 450 car parks in France, representing over 190,000 parking spaces, as well as EV charging facilities.

Employee Share Ownership Plan.

As part of its ongoing value-sharing policy, INDIGO launched a new subscription campaign for the INDIGO Group Employee Share Ownership Fund (FCPE Actions INDIGO Group) in April 2026. The offer was highly successful, with a subscription rate exceeding 40%, in line with the campaigns conducted since 2019. Following the transaction, the INDIGO Group Employee Share Ownership Fund holds approximately 0.5% of the Group's share capital.

Compliance, Risk Management and ESG Commitments: INDIGO as a Sustainable Stakeholder within its Ecosystem.

During the first half of 2026, INDIGO continued to promote access to culture through its Poetry Underground initiative, rolled out in more than 600 car parks across France in partnership with Le Printemps des Poètes. The program was complemented by several major artistic projects in Tours and Lille, helping to make art and culture accessible to a wider audience while enhancing customer experience.

The INDIGO Foundation also strengthened its support for initiatives combining sport, culture and social inclusion. During the first half of 2026, 20 new projects led by Group employees were supported in France, Spain, Belgium and Colombia, benefiting particularly to young people, patients and people with disabilities.

The Group's condensed audited consolidated financial statements as at 30 June 2026 are available in both French and English on the Group's website, Investors / Financial Results, at www.group-indigo.com.

Key figures in IFRS

(in millions of euros) H1-2025 H1-2026 Change at

current

exchange

rates (%) Change at constant

exchange

rates (%) Revenue 509.1 488.4 -4.0% -4.3% EBITDA 221.2 222.1 +0.4% +0.0% Margin % 43.5% 45.5% +2.0 ppts +2.0 ppts Operating income 75.9 85.5 +12.6% +11.9% Net income - Group share 2.0 -5.9 n.a. n.a. Free Cash-Flow IFRS 155.5 164.9 +6.0% Cash Conversion ratio IFRS 70.3% 74.2% +3.9 ppts Net financial debt IFRS (2,931.0) (3,072.5) +4.8% Net financial leverage IFRS 6.4x 6.5x +0.1x

INDIGO Group

Analyst / Investor contact: Press contract: Mathieu Barnavon Bruno Tallent ir@group-indigo.com bruno.tallent@group-indigo.com

About the published financial data

In order to improve the readability and presentation of its performance, the Group presents operating data (revenues, EBITDA, Operating Income) referred to as "Global Proportionate" (GP), defined as the IFRS consolidated data presented in the Group's statutory consolidated financial statements adjusted for the share of the contribution of the Group's activities in the joint ventures it owns (mainly in Switzerland with the company Parking du Centre-Flon held at 50%, in Canada following the disposal of 60% of INDIGO Park Canda Inc. to LAZ or more recently with the acquisition of a 60% stake in Corsalis), as if they were proportionally consolidated and not accounted for by the equity method, the latter being applied for the preparation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS.

For more information on the published financial and operational data, you can click on the following link: https://www.group-indigo.com/fr/informations-donnees/

About INDIGO Group S.A.

The INDIGO Group, which owns nearly 100% of INDIGO Infra, Indigo Neo and INDIGOweel, is a global player in parking and urban mobility, managing 1.7 million parking spaces and their associated services in 10 countries.

INDIGO Group is indirectly 49.6% owned by Crédit Agricole Assurances, 34.6% owned by Vauban Infrastructure Partners and 15.0% owned by MR Infrastructure Investment GmbH (MEAG), and held 0.1% of its own shares in treasury, with the Group's management owning the remainder of the shares.

www.group-indigo.com

Notice

The information contained herein has been included in good faith but is intended for general information purposes only. All reasonable precautions have been taken to ensure that the information contained herein is not false or misleading. It should not be relied upon for any specific purpose and no representation or warranty is made as to its accuracy or completeness. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information about INDIGO Group S.A. (the "Company") published on its website at www.group-indigo.com.

This press release does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities. Its preparation does not constitute a recommendation regarding securities. Nothing in this document may be used as the basis for entering into a contract or agreement.

This document may contain objectives and forward-looking statements concerning the Company's financial condition, results of operations, business activities and expansion strategy. Although based on reasonable assumptions, these objectives and statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including factors not presently known to the Company or that it does not currently consider material, and there can be no assurance that the anticipated events will occur or that the stated objectives will be achieved. All forward-looking statements are the current expectations of the Company's management regarding future events and are subject to several factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The information is current only as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Additional information about the factors and risks that could affect the Company's financial results is included in the documents filed by the Group with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and available on its website at www.group-indigo.com.

Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates, officers or employees shall be liable for any loss, damage or expense arising out of access to or use of this document, including, without limitation, any lost profits, indirect, incidental, or consequential loss.

No part of this document may be sold or distributed for commercial purposes or modified.

[1] All figures are presented on a Global Proportionate basis, except for Free Cash Flow, Cash Conversion Ratio and Net Financial Debt, which are presented under IFRS. Key IFRS figures are provided at the end of this press release

[2] The 2025 pro forma figures presented in this press release have been adjusted from the partial disposal of the Canadian operations (60%) in July 2025 and foreign exchange impacts.

[3] Net managed cash position, including cash and cash equivalents and short-term financial assets used for treasury management

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