Allied Universal's HELIAUS Guest Named a Security Today New Product of the Year

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / Allied Universal, the world's leading security and facility services company, today announced that its HELIAUS Guest visitor management system has been named a Security Today New Product of the Year in the Visitor Management category.

HELIAUS Guest is Allied Universal's automated enterprise visitor management system, designed to replace antiquated clipboard sign-in methods. Part of the company's AI-driven HELIAUS workforce management solution, it manages every stage of the visitor experience by simplifying prescreening and automating compliance reporting.

"Being recognized by Security Today reflects our continued investment in technology that strengthens security while improving the daily experience of our clients and their visitors," said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. "By bringing automation and intelligence to the front door, we are helping our clients operate more efficiently, maintain stronger oversight and help create safer environments for everyone who works at or enters their facilities."

The HELIAUS Guest platform, available in the U.S., goes beyond basic visitor management by automating security processes that help mitigate risk at the point of entry.

"Every visitor decision is a security decision, and too many are still being made on a clipboard," said Mark Mullison, chief technology officer at Allied Universal. "HELIAUS Guest lets our clients ditch the clipboard for good, bringing the same intelligent approach to the front door that HELIAUS brings to the workforce. Credentials can be verified, watch lists can be checked and the audit trail can build itself as people walk in - which helps create a safer environment without slowing down the people our clients want to welcome."

Key features include:

Real-time watch-list screening with alerts when a flagged individual attempts to check in

Automated verification of identification credentials, helping teams confirm visitors' approval when they enter a client's location

Automatically generated audit trails that simplify risk management and compliance reporting

Simplified visitor prescreening ahead of arrival

Flexible deployment across desktop, tablet, mobile devices and kiosks, with a single license covering an entire building

The recognition builds on Allied Universal's earlier success with the HELIAUS platform, which Security Today named a New Product of the Year in 2019 in the Software/IT Solutions category.

To view the full list of Security Today New Product of the Year winners, visit https://securitytoday.com/pages/npoy.aspxVISITORMANAGEMENT.

To learn more or schedule a free demo, visit https://www.aus.com/heliaus-guest.

About HELIAUS

HELIAUS is a proprietary AI-enabled workforce management solution, launched by Allied Universal in 2019. Designed to help security professionals move from reactive to proactive actions, HELIAUS is a prescriptive technology available to Allied Universal clients. It uses advanced algorithms to provide risk-averse recommendations to achieve better outcomes for clients. The powerful workflow engine supports consistent execution of client post orders by virtually coaching security professionals through live and engaging workflows with follow-up actions. For more information visit https://www.aus.com/security-services/security-professionals/ai-security-heliaus.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal delivers innovative solutions including AI-enabled security technology, integrated security systems, monitoring and response capabilities, and tailored security services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit aus.com.

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Media Contact:

Kari Garcia

Director of Communications - North America

Allied Universal

Phone: 949-826-3560

Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com

Newsroom: ausnewsroom.aus.com

SOURCE: Allied Universal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/allied-universals-heliaus-guest-named-a-security-today-new-produ-1228491