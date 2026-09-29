DevRev, Inc.: DevRev joins the OpenAI Marketplace launch to advance customer and employee self-service

The OpenAI Marketplace will give eligible OpenAI enterprise customers a new way to apply their OpenAI commitment toward DevRev products

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DevRev today announced that it is joining the OpenAI Marketplace as a launch partner. OpenAI's Marketplace will give OpenAI enterprise customers more flexibility to invest in qualifying partner products using a portion of their existing OpenAI commitment.

DevRev's listing gives OpenAI customers a new path to explore customer and employee self-service by connecting AI to the context, permissions, workflows, and controls required to safely operate across enterprise workflows. At launch, customers will be able to discover DevRev through the Marketplace Directory and contract directly with DevRev for their enterprise product offerings.

"OpenAI is changing the intelligence available to every business. DevRev makes that intelligence operational across customer and employee service - where customers expect resolution and employees need the knowledge and ability to move work forward," said Adnan Bhutta, CVP, Business and Alliances at DevRev. "The OpenAI Marketplace gives customers a more direct way to bring DevRev into their AI strategy through the OpenAI commitment they already have."

Service is adapting to two modes of AI work

Customer and employee service teams are adapting to a changing spectrum of work. At one end, fully autonomous AI can answer questions and complete clear, repeatable actions within defined standard operating procedures. At the other, people need collaborative, conversational AI that brings together the right context, prepares the work, and supports human judgment.

The best self-service experiences require both. Customers should be able to resolve routine requests without waiting in a queue. Employees should be able to access the company's expertise and act across its systems without opening another ticket. And when accountability, discernment, or relationship changes the outcome, the right person should enter with the full context.

DevRev helps organizations operate across that spectrum. Its platform provides the precision, efficiency, and safety required for AI to work inside a real enterprise - connecting business systems to create persistent memory, while applying configured permissions, policies, and workflows. This enables organizations to deploy OpenAI's models so every agent can act within approved boundaries, record what it does, and route work to the right person when expertise or approval is required.

"Businesses trust OpenAI for frontier intelligence, and they want that same intelligence in tools they use every day. With the OpenAI Marketplace, enterprise customers can now use their existing OpenAI commitments to access solutions built by partners like DevRev on OpenAI's models and platform. Together, we're combining our frontier intelligence with DevRev's platform to give customers more choice in how they put AI to work."

- Brian Landsman, VP Global Partnerships at OpenAI

How it works in practice

For employees, DevRev helps people research, decide, and act across company systems without tracking down the right team. An employee requesting standard software access, for example, can make the request in Slack. DevRev can apply configured identity and entitlement policies, provision an approved license, update the appropriate system of record, and log the action. Sensitive or exceptional requests route to the right person with the full context attached.

For customers, DevRev helps resolve routine, repeatable support requests using the organization's knowledge and service history. When a situation requires deeper judgment, the relevant context moves with the request so the customer does not have to start over. For complex product and technical-service issues, DevRev creates multi-player rooms that bring the right people and context together to resolve issues in a conversational experience.

Across customer and employee self-service, the progression is the same: from finding information, to receiving the right answer, to taking an approved action. The result is a company that is easier to connect with - for customers who need help, employees who need to act, and experts whose time is most valuable when human judgment matters.

About DevRev

DevRev is an enterprise AI company that helps organizations make their collective capability available to customers and employees. Its platform connects enterprise business systems with permissions intact to power employee self-service through enterprise search and internal service desks, and customer self-service through conversational support across chat, email, and voice.

Founded in 2021, DevRev is led by co-founder and CEO Dheeraj Pandey and co-founder Manoj Agarwal. Headquartered in Palo Alto, DevRev operates globally across eight offices. For more information, visit devrev.ai.

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