WSG Brands: VON DUTCH BRINGS ITS SIGNATURE ATTITUDE TO EUROPE WITH FASHION, MUSIC AND A GROWING NETWORK OF PARTNERS

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From the dance floors of Ibiza to London Fashion Week, Von Dutch continues to make its mark across Europe, bringing together fashion, music and nightlife while expanding its presence across the UK and European markets.

Rooted in its rebellious Los Angeles heritage, Von Dutch is entering an exciting new chapter, introducing fresh collections, expanding into new categories and connecting with a new generation of consumers. With a growing network of European partners and a calendar of cultural activations, the brand is bringing its unmistakable attitude to life both on and off the runway.

THE PARTNERS BEHIND THE BRAND

Driving Von Dutch's momentum across Europe is a network of established licensing partners, each bringing its own expertise, creativity and retail relationships to the brand.

Textiss, one of Von Dutch's longest-standing partners, has been instrumental in building the brand's presence across Continental Europe for more than a decade. With nearly 15 standalone Von Dutch stores and responsibility for men's apparel, underwear and men's and women's headwear, Textiss continues to champion the brand's authentic Kustom Kulture and motorcycle heritage while introducing it to new audiences.

JYJ Holdings leads Von Dutch's women's apparel, denim and swimwear business across Europe, while serving as the brand's key anchor partner for apparel and accessories in the UK. Beyond product, the UK team has been bringing Von Dutch's rebellious spirit to life through Von Dutch Loves, its music and culture platform connecting fashion, nightlife and creative communities.

From its London Fashion Week celebration to collaborations with international DJ Vintage Culture, Von Dutch Loves has created a series of cultural moments, including a partnership with Brunch Electronik, a UK house-party tour with Ministry of Sound and a London street party with Louis Bekk that attracted more than 2,500 people. Through music, exclusive drops and collaborations with emerging talent, the platform continues to bring Von Dutch into the heart of contemporary youth culture.

Goldfinch, Von Dutch's European footwear partner, is bringing the brand's signature attitude to men's and women's footwear, blending its rebellious heritage with contemporary streetwear. Following the unveiling of its SS27 collection at Pitti Uomo in Florence, Goldfinch continues to expand the brand's footwear offering and strengthen its presence across the European market.

DNAM Apparel has taken Von Dutch's European handbag business to new heights, bringing fresh energy to the category while expanding the brand's reach. DNAM was also behind Von Dutch's Ibiza celebration this past summer, bringing together fashion, music and nightlife in true Von Dutch style. Building on this momentum, DNAM is expanding its partnership to include European e-commerce, yoga and activewear, as well as children's apparel and accessories, opening new opportunities for the brand across the region.

Together, these partners are bringing Von Dutch's distinctive identity to life across multiple categories, combining strong product offerings, local market expertise and cultural relevance to create new opportunities for retailers and consumers throughout Europe.

MORE THAN FASHION

From its roots in American Kustom Kulture to its influence on today's fashion and music scenes, Von Dutch has always celebrated individuality and self-expression. Its recent celebrations in Ibiza and London reflect that same spirit, bringing the brand into the cultural spaces where its community lives, creates and connects.

With new collections, expanding categories and an established network of partners, Von Dutch is continuing to build on its European business while staying true to the attitude that made it a global phenomenon.

Jack Cheika, CEO of WSG Brands, commented:

"Von Dutch has always been about more than fashion. It's about music, culture and bringing people together. From Ibiza this summer to London Fashion Week, we're creating moments that connect the brand with its community. Our partners across Europe and the UK play an important role in that, each bringing their own creativity, expertise and energy to the brand.

With new collections, categories and collaborations on the horizon, we're excited about what's next."

About Von Dutch

Born in Los Angeles and rooted in American Kustom Kulture, Von Dutch became a global cultural phenomenon in the early 2000s, celebrated for its iconic trucker hats, bold graphics and rebellious spirit. Today, the brand continues to evolve, blending its unmistakable heritage with contemporary fashion, music and streetwear across apparel, footwear and accessories.

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About Von Dutch:

Born in Los Angeles, Von Dutch is a global lifestyle and fashion brand deeply rooted in American "Kustom Kulture." Named after the legendary motorcycle mechanic, artist, and pinstriper Kenny Howard, the brand skyrocketed to international prominence in the early 2000s, largely driven by its iconic trucker hats and bold, expressive designs. Today, Von Dutch has evolved into a leading contemporary streetwear brand that seamlessly blends its rebellious, nostalgic heritage with modern fashion trends. Offering a comprehensive range of men's and women's apparel, footwear, and accessories, Von Dutch continues to influence global pop culture and style. https://vondutch.uk/

About WSG Brands:

WSG Brands is a global brand management firm focused on acquiring, managing and growing iconic consumer brands. Through strategic brand management, licensing, distribution, partnerships and international expansion, WSG Brands works to unlock long-term growth while preserving the identity and cultural relevance that make each brand distinctive.

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