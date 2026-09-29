Trinity Bank N.A.: Trinity Bank Increases Cash Dividend

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $1.07 per share on September 22, 2026. The dividend will be payable on October 30, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 15, 2026.

President Barney Wiley stated, "The Board of Directors of Trinity Bank, N.A. is pleased to announce the Bank's 30th consecutive semiannual cash dividend. The dividend of $1.07 per share payable on October 30, 2026, represents a 3.88% increase over the $1.03 per share dividend paid in April 2026. Total dividends declared for 2026 of $2.10 per share represent a 7.69% increase over 2025."

Year April October Special Annual 2012 $0.20 $0.20 $1.00 $1.40 2013 $0.25 $0.28 $0.53 2014 $0.31 $0.34 $0.65 2015 $0.38 $0.42 $0.80 2016 $0.44 $0.46 $0.90 2017 $0.49 $0.51 $1.00 2018 $0.54 $0.57 $1.11 2019 $0.60 $0.62 $1.22 2020 $0.64 $0.67 $1.31 2021 $0.69 $0.73 $1.42 2022 $0.75 $0.78 $1.53 2023 $0.81 $0.85 $1.66 2024 $0.88 $0.93 $1.81 2025 $0.95 $1.00 $1.95 2026 $1.03 $1.07 $2.10 Total Dividends Since Inception $19.39

CEO Matt R. Opitz further stated, "The Texas economy has continued to outpace the nation this year, and North Texas businesses remain active despite a challenging operating environment. Our commercial customers are navigating higher operating costs and a changing interest rate environment. These are precisely the conditions where relationship banking provides value. We know our customers, maintain close communication with them, and continue to apply the disciplined underwriting standards that have guided Trinity Bank for 23 years."

"A strong balance sheet allows us to support our customers, invest in future growth, and increase shareholder dividends. We intend to maintain that strength while continuing to serve the banking needs of our communities."

The Board of Directors will review the dividend policy again in the spring of 2027 after first-quarter operating results become available.

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For complete financial information, visit Trinity Bank's website at www.trinitybk.com. Select "About Us" and then "Investor Information." Financial information in regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.

For Information Contact:

Mindy Hegi

817-569-7220

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB-1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.

SOURCE: Trinity Bank N.A.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/trinity-bank-increases-cash-dividend-1228157