Gaobeidian International Green Smart Healthy Buildings Expo: Making Buildings More Energy-Efficient, Making Life Healthier

GAOBEIDIAN, China, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 19, the 2026 Gaobeidian International Green Smart Healthy Buildings Expo, hosted by the People's Government of Baoding, Hebei Province and the China Construction Metal Structure Association, opened at the GBD International Convention and Expo Center in Hebei Province. Under the theme "Making Buildings More Energy-Efficient, Making Life Healthier," the expo aims to lead innovation in green building and promote improvements in living environments. More than 30,000 participants-including experts, scholars, representatives of chambers of commerce, industry elites, and business partners from more than 50 countries and regions around the world-gathered for the event.

During the expo, 30 industry seminars and matchmaking sessions were held, covering topics such as "Good Houses" and green construction, urban renewal and low-carbon park practices, zero-carbon rural development and urban-rural integration, energy systems and smart operations and maintenance, digitalization and intelligent technologies and building industrialization, architecture and finance, and green, smart, and healthy buildings-thereby creating a diverse platform for intellectual discussion, technological exchange, and industrial collaboration.

Notably, more than 20 mobile space capsule products debuted at the expo. These innovative products were developed by integrating top-tier domestic and international scientific research resources and drawing extensively on advanced aerospace technology concepts. They represent benchmark products in the field of green, smart, and healthy buildings, injecting fresh momentum into the industry's innovative development.

In recent years, Gaobeidian has focused on green and low-carbon development, establishing the green, smart, and healthy building industry as a core pillar industry and a new engine of regional economic growth. It has continued to advance innovation and R&D, industrial clustering, and scenario-based applications in the green building sector, accelerating its efforts to become an "International Green Building Capital" and supporting the high-quality, sustainable development of the regional construction industry.

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