EQS-Ad-hoc: Marley Spoon Group SE / Schlagwort(e): Prognose / Gesamtjahr/Geschäftszahlen / Halbjahr

Marley Spoon Group SE: MARLEY SPOON GROUP SE REPORTS H1 2026 RESULTS AND GUIDANCE FOR 2026



29.09.2026 / 19:47 CET/CEST

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MARLEY SPOON GROUP SE REPORTS H1 2026 RESULTS AND GUIDANCE FOR 2026 LUXEMBOURG, 30 September 2026: Marley Spoon Group SE ("Marley Spoon" or the "Company") reports results for the half-year 2026 ("H1 2026"). Net revenue amounted to €105.6 million (H1 2025: €138.9 million). The contribution margin* reached 36% (H1 2025: 36%). The operating EBITDA margin* was (6)% (H1 2025: 4%) and operating EBITDA* was €(6.8) million (H1 2025: €5.6 million) This development in results is attributable to the following factors: net revenue declined by 24% year-over-year, which reduced contribution margin in absolute terms by €11.9 million to €38.5 million while the contribution margin ratio remained stable at 36%; marketing expenditure rose to €21.1 million, representing approximately 20% of net revenue compared with approximately 15% in H1 2025; and general and administrative expenses decreased to €30.4 million from €32.4 million. In addition, FreshRealm, the Group's fulfilment and supply agent for the US segment, filed for reorganisation under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code on 27 April 2026, since when Misfits Market, Inc. has acted as the Group's fulfilment and supply partner for that segment. For additional details on H1 2026 results, please refer to the Company's half-year statement, which will be released on 30 September 2026. In light of these half-year results, the Management Board of the Company reports the guidance for the financial year 2026 as follows: Net Revenue on a constant currency basis is now expected to be in a range between €175 million and €185 million.

The Company anticipates a contribution margin* 34% to 36%.

The Company expects an operating EBITDA* between €(21) million and €(17) million. * As defined in the Annual Report 2025 https://ir.marleyspoongroup.com/publications page 13. End of Inside Information Contact: Peter Lorenz, General Counsel peter.lorenz@marleyspoon.com Important Notice This publication may not be published, distributed, or transmitted in the United States, Canada, or Japan. This publication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities (the "Securities") of the Company in the United States, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The Securities of the Company may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The Securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act. The Securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Canada or Japan subject to certain exceptions. This release may contain forward-looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of the Company ("Forward-Looking Statements"). These Forward-Looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These Forward-Looking Statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-Looking Statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of the Company and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-Looking Statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any Forward-Looking Statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, Forward-Looking Statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such Forward-Looking Statements and assumptions.



Ende der Insiderinformation



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