WorkMax Releases New Article on Preventing Quality Issues

PAYSON, UT / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / WorkMax, a construction time tracking solution and part of the Foundation Software product portfolio, has released a new article on building a construction quality control checklist. The piece details how to catch installation errors, spec deviations and incomplete work as a commercial project progresses.

Catching these problems early matters. Most jobsite quality issues trace back to a missed checkpoint, where work moves forward without a sign-off. By the time the problem surfaces, it can cost two or three times as much to fix.

"The Complete Construction Quality Control Checklist" gives contractors a framework for closing those gaps. For each stage of a project, it spells out what to inspect, who inspects it and what passes. That way, everyone on the job works from the same standard.

Key topics covered are:

What to verify in each project phase from pre-construction and construction to closeout

Why inspections tied to project milestones, rather than the calendar, keep crews from building over unapproved work

Why trade-specific checklists give crews clear directions

Why non-conformances should be logged, assigned, re-inspected and formally approved

How WorkMax FORMS automatically sends completed inspections with photos and timestamps to the office

Together, these practices help contractors deliver a stronger final product and keep a documented record that is good for years to come.

To learn more, read the full article here.

WorkMax

WorkMax is a leader in mobile resource management for construction. A best-in-class time-tracking solution, WorkMax utilizes cutting-edge features like geofencing and facial recognition to maximize accuracy and eliminate buddy punching. For more information, visit www.workmax.com.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, expense & pay management, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com | (800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

SIllius@foundationsoft.com | (800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: WorkMax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/workmaxr-releases-new-article-on-preventing-quality-issues-1227390