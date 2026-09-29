Elite golfer and Skechers athlete Matt Fitzpatrick achieved victory by three strokes at the FedEx Open de France Sunday, September 27 at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines. This past weekend's win adds another prestigious trophy to his remarkable career, which includes 11 DP World Tour titles.

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Matt Fitzpatrick, competing in Skechers Blade GF golf shoes and Performance apparel, wins the FedEx Open de France at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Icon Sports

"It feels incredible to secure another win and to keep this momentum going through the season," said Matt Fitzpatrick, who competes in Skechers Blade GF golf shoes and Skechers Performance apparel. "Skechers has been an incredible partner these last few years, always listening to my feedback and refining the designs. When I step onto the course, I'm completely comfortable and confident in my footwear, and that makes a huge difference. Four wins this year speaks for itself-I'm feeling amazing out there in Skechers."

"Matt Fitzpatrick continues to raise his standard every time he tees up, and four worldwide wins this year demonstrate both his extraordinary talent and the performance of Skechers on golf's biggest stages," said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. "When an elite athlete trusts Skechers under the highest level of competition, it is a powerful validation that Skechers is not only changing the experience of golf footwear; we are building products designed to win."

After a successful amateur career, Fitzpatrick turned pro at the age of 19. The English native earned his first professional victory in 2015 at the British Masters at Woburn Golf Club. The following year, he was selected for the Ryder Cup European team and went on to win the 2016 DP World Tour Championship. Since his professional debut, Fitzpatrick has achieved 11 wins on the DP World Tour, with his latest coming this weekend at the FedEx Open de France. He also played a key role in the 2025 Ryder Cup, contributing to Team Europe's success. With four worldwide wins already secured this season, Fitzpatrick continues to be one of the most dominant forces in professional golf.

In 2022, Fitzpatrick joined the roster of Skechers Golf pros that now includes Brooke Henderson, Bernhard Langer, and Max Greyserman-all wearing Skechers Golf footwear on tour.

Known for its lightweight, high-quality, stable, and comfortable designs, Skechers Golf has achieved prominence within the golf category with its award-winning collection. Select styles include signature innovations such as Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Hyper Burst Pro cushioning. Beyond golf, Skechers brings the same focus on comfort, innovation, and performance to athletes at every level across running, basketball, soccer, pickleball/padel and cricket.

Skechers Golf footwear is available at Skechers retail stores, skechers.com, and select retail partners, including specialty golf pro shops.

About SKECHERS U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers, Where Comfort is a Technology, is based in Southern California and designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Skechers collections are available in approximately 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through skechers.com and approximately 5,300 Skechers retail stores. A Fortune 500 company, Skechers manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Jennifer Clay

SKECHERS U.S.A., Inc.

jennc@skechers.com