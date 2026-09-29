An alumni survey attributed to MultiEstudios RPM S.A. de C.V. reports improvements in quality of life, relationships, and physical health, while TranquilHearts combines clinical addiction treatment with structured wellness and skills-building activities.

MERIDA, Mexico, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TranquilHearts Private Luxury Rehab & Addiction Treatment Mexico is highlighting a healthcare-focused residential recovery model that combines clinical addiction treatment with structured wellness, skills-building, and enrichment activities. Its current program includes therapy and counseling, group sessions, nutrition, meditation, yoga, massage, botany, Spanish classes, and a therapy dog.

The center's published Recovery Outcomes page reports results from an alumni survey conducted with MultiEstudios RPM S.A. de C.V. The survey reports that respondents experienced improvements in several areas of life following treatment, including quality of life, relationships, and physical health.

The findings are published as self-reported alumni results. The public outcomes page does not currently disclose the survey sample size, field dates, response rate, or follow-up period, so the percentages should not be generalized to all TranquilHearts patients or presented as independently verified clinical outcomes.

92% of Surveyed Alumni Reported Improved Quality of Life

TranquilHearts' published alumni survey reports that 92% of respondents said their quality of life improved after treatment. The finding provides a measure of how surveyed former clients viewed their lives following treatment, but it does not establish that a specific element of the program caused the reported improvement.

Quality of life is also consistent with a broader recovery framework used by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). SAMHSA claims recovery is a process that allows people to improve their wellness, live self-directed lives, and work toward their maximum potential. Its framework includes health, home, purpose, and community as four major recovery dimensions.

For TranquilHearts, this provides context for considering activities beyond clinical sessions. The center's programming includes opportunities involving physical activity, learning, nutrition, social interaction, and personal interests alongside therapy and counseling.

90% Reported Improved Relationships

TranquilHearts' published alumni survey also reports that 90% of surveyed respondents experienced improved relationships after treatment. The percentage is another self-reported outcome and should be interpreted within the survey population rather than as a universal result for everyone who receives care at the center.

Relationships can be relevant to recovery because substance use can affect family connections, friendships, and other social networks. SAMHSA identifies community as one of its four recovery dimensions and describes it in terms of relationships and social networks that provide support, friendship, love, and hope.

TranquilHearts includes group sessions as part of its current services, alongside individual therapy and counseling. These clinical and social components are presented within a residential setting where participants can engage in structured activities throughout treatment.

81% Reported Improved Physical Health

TranquilHearts' alumni survey also reports that 81% of respondents said their physical health improved after treatment. The result is based on respondents' own reports and is not described on the public outcomes page as an independently measured clinical health assessment.

The center lists nutrition, yoga, meditation, and massage among its current program components. These activities are positioned alongside clinical services rather than as replacements for addiction treatment.

Independent research provides some context for physical activity as an adjunct to substance use treatment. A 2025 systematic review and meta-analysis found improvements in physiological, psychological, and social quality-of-life measures among people with substance use disorder who participated in supervised exercise interventions. The review did not find a statistically significant reduction in positive urine drug screens, showing why quality-of-life benefits should not automatically be interpreted as evidence of reduced substance use.

Exercise Research Supports Quality-of-Life Benefits

The 2025 systematic review included eight studies in its qualitative review and four in its quantitative synthesis. The researchers reported significant improvements in physiological, psychological, and social quality of life, while finding no significant effect on positive urine drug screens.

The findings support discussing supervised exercise as a potential adjunct to substance use treatment, but they do not establish that exercise caused the outcomes reported by TranquilHearts alumni. They also do not establish that yoga, specifically, produces the same effects in every treatment setting.

This distinction allows wellness programming to be discussed without turning individual activities into standalone addiction treatments.

Mindfulness Research Shows Preliminary Support

A 2026 umbrella review screened 45 papers and ultimately included 11 systematic reviews and meta-analyses examining mindfulness-based interventions for substance use disorders, craving, and relapse prevention. The review found preliminary support for some relapse-prevention and craving-reduction outcomes, while emphasizing heterogeneity and differences in study quality. The authors recommended further standardization and longer follow-up.

The evidence can provide context for meditation and mindfulness as adjunctive components, but it does not demonstrate that meditation produced TranquilHearts' published alumni outcomes. The same principle applies to botany, Spanish lessons, massage, and interaction with a therapy dog. Within the center's program, these activities can be described as enrichment, wellness, or skills-building components rather than independent treatments for substance use disorder.

Skills-Based Activities Complement Clinical Treatment

TranquilHearts describes its approach as combining addiction treatment with opportunities to learn new skills and reconnect with nature. Its current services page lists therapy and counseling, group sessions, nutrition, meditation, yoga, massage, botany, Spanish classes, and a therapy dog.

The distinction between clinical treatment and enrichment is important when evaluating residential programs. Therapy and counseling form part of the clinical foundation, while structured activities can create opportunities for physical movement, learning, routine, social interaction, and personal interests.

U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's current guidance, checked September 2026, similarly recognizes meaningful daily activities under the purpose dimension of recovery. It also places supportive relationships within the community dimension. This broader framework helps explain why quality of life can be considered alongside clinical measures without treating every wellness activity as a medical intervention.

Skills Building Can Complement Clinical Treatment

TranquilHearts' program also includes activities such as Spanish classes, botany, massage, and interaction with a therapy dog. These offerings can be understood as enrichment or skills-building components rather than being described as independent addiction treatments.

Spanish classes, for example, can provide a structured learning activity and encourage engagement with the surrounding culture. Botany can give clients a practical activity involving routine, attention, and responsibility. A therapy dog may provide companionship and opportunities for positive interaction.

The role of these activities should remain clearly defined. Families should ask whether a provider separates clinical treatment from wellness programming and explains which services are delivered by qualified clinical professionals.

This distinction does not make enrichment activities unimportant. Recovery can involve rebuilding routines, developing interests, improving social connections, and finding constructive ways to spend time. These areas can complement a clinical treatment plan when they are presented accurately.

Recovery Extends Beyond Abstinence

The broader concept of recovery also extends beyond substance use itself. The U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's current guidance, checked September 2026, describes recovery as a process through which people live self-directed lives, improve their wellness and health, and work toward reaching their full potential. SAMHSA's recovery framework focuses on four dimensions: Health, Home, Purpose, and Community.

This framework provides useful context for programs that address areas beyond clinical sessions. Health can involve physical and mental well-being. Home can relate to stable living conditions. Purpose can involve meaningful daily activities, education, work, or personal goals. Community can include relationships and social connections.

A rehabilitation program can, as a result, include a combination of clinical care and supportive activities while still making clear which components are evidence-based clinical services and which are complementary programming.

Methodology

This release synthesizes TranquilHearts' published Recovery Outcomes information, its current services and programming information, SAMHSA recovery guidance, a 2025 systematic review and meta-analysis of supervised exercise for substance use disorder, and a 2026 umbrella review of mindfulness-based interventions.

All TranquilHearts-specific percentages are presented as self-reported results from the alumni survey attributed to MultiEstudios RPM S.A. de C.V. The public source does not currently disclose sample size, survey field dates, response rate, respondent-selection method, follow-up interval, or exact question wording.

External research is used only to provide context for exercise, mindfulness, and whole-person recovery. It does not establish that any particular TranquilHearts activity caused the center's reported alumni outcomes.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the 92% quality-of-life figure actually measure?

It refers to the percentage of surveyed TranquilHearts alumni who reported improved quality of life after treatment. The public source does not currently disclose the survey sample size, field dates, or follow-up period.

Do yoga, exercise, or meditation improve outcomes in substance use treatment?

Research provides some support for exercise and mindfulness as adjunctive approaches. A 2025 exercise meta-analysis found quality-of-life improvements, while a 2026 umbrella review found preliminary evidence for some mindfulness-related relapse and craving outcomes. Neither establishes that these activities caused TranquilHearts' alumni results.

Are Spanish lessons and botany addiction treatments?

TranquilHearts lists Spanish lessons and botany as components of its residential program. They are more appropriately described as skills-building or enrichment activities rather than standalone treatments for substance use disorder.

How should families evaluate rehab outcome claims?

Families can ask for the sample size, respondent eligibility, response rate, follow-up period, outcome definitions, and whether results were self-reported or independently measured. These details help determine how broadly a published statistic can be interpreted.

Why does quality of life matter in recovery?

SAMHSA describes recovery as a process involving wellness and health, self-directed living, and progress toward a person's highest potential. Its framework includes health, home, purpose, and community, providing a broader context for considering quality of life alongside clinical treatment.

About TranquilHearts Private Luxury Rehab & Addiction Treatment Mexico

TranquilHearts Private Luxury Rehab & Addiction Treatment Mexico was founded in 2022 and is a residential addiction-treatment provider based in Merida, Yucatan. Its current program combines clinical addiction care with structured wellness, skills-building, and enrichment activities, including therapy, group sessions, nutrition, meditation, yoga, massage, botany, Spanish classes, and a therapy dog.

More information is available at TranquilHearts Private Luxury Rehab & Addiction Treatment Mexico.

Media Contact

Source: TranquilHearts Private Luxury Rehab & Addiction Treatment Mexico.

Contact: Kasper

Email: info@tranquilheartsrehab.com

Location: Mérida, Yucatán

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