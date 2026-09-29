Company to Discuss How Artificial Intelligence Can Help Marketers Identify Media Inefficiencies and Improve Visibility into Advertising Performance

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) ("BrandPilot" or the "Company"), a provider of AI-powered advertising performance technology focused on reducing fraud, waste and abuse in digital advertising, today announced that it will participate in an upcoming webinar hosted by Search Engine Land.

The webinar, titled "There Is Money Hiding in Your Ad Budget. Here Is How AI Finds It and Turns It Into Growth," is scheduled for October 1, 2026, and will feature Seif Khemaissia, Chief Growth Officer of BrandPilot AI, alongside Corby Fine, Vice President, Marketing + Performance at IGM Financial.

"Artificial intelligence is being applied by advertisers to monitor campaign activity, identify potential inefficiencies and make adjustments across digital advertising environments," said Brandon Mina, Chief Executive Officer of BrandPilot AI. "The webinar provides an opportunity for BrandPilot to discuss how these technologies are being applied to advertising performance and to engage with marketers and agencies on developments in the industry."

Register for the Webinar

The webinar will take place on October 1, 2026. Marketing and advertising professionals interested in attending can register below:

Register for the Search Engine Land webinar

The Company's participation forms part of its ongoing marketing, industry engagement and educational activities within the advertising, media, search marketing and artificial intelligence sectors.

During the webinar, participants will discuss how artificial intelligence and independent advertising technologies can help marketers identify potential inefficiencies within digital media budgets, improve visibility into advertising performance and inform decisions about how marketing budgets are allocated.

The webinar will also examine how marketers can approach advertising efficiency within increasingly automated media environments and the role artificial intelligence can play in providing additional performance intelligence across advertising workflows.

References to third-party organizations, publications, speakers and industry participants are provided for informational purposes only and do not constitute an endorsement, partnership or formal affiliation with BrandPilot AI beyond participation in the webinar.

The Company does not expect its participation in the webinar to have a material impact on its operations or financial performance.

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, focused on improving efficiency, transparency and accountability across digital advertising. The Company's technology helps enterprise advertisers identify advertising inefficiencies, improve visibility into campaign performance and make more informed media investment decisions.

BrandPilot's commercial model includes performance-based engagements under which compensation may be tied to advertising efficiencies generated through the Company's technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business of BrandPilot AI Inc. ("BrandPilot" or the "Company"). Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "projects," "plans," "intends," "may," "will," and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements regarding, among other things, the Company's participation in the webinar described herein, industry engagement and educational activities, developments relating to artificial intelligence and advertising technology, and the Company's business strategy are considered forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those implied by such statements.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: changes affecting the scheduling, scope or participation in the webinar; developments within the digital advertising and artificial intelligence industries; changes to digital advertising platforms, technologies or policies; competitive developments within the advertising technology sector; and the Company's ability to execute its business strategy. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon assumptions that management believes are reasonable, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316642