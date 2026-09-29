Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - Stillwater Critical Minerals (TSXV: PGE) (OTCQB: PGEZF) - Stillwater Critical Minerals is advancing a large-scale Montana resource containing 10 minerals identified as critical by the United States. Its latest resource includes approximately 5 billion pounds of nickel, copper and cobalt and 7.7 million ounces of palladium, platinum, rhodium and gold, alongside continued support from strategic investor Glencore.





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Stillwater Critical Minerals (TSXV: PGE) (OTCQB: PGEZF)

https://criticalminerals.com/

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