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PR Newswire
29.09.2026 22:00 Uhr
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Frost & Sullivan Welcomes Back Sarwant Singh to Accelerate Digital Innovation and Global Growth

Industry veteran and futurist returns to advance digital platforms, strengthen advisory capabilities and drive new business opportunities

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce the return of Sarwant Singh, an experienced growth strategist, futurist and mobility industry expert, who will play a key role in advancing the company's digital and AI platform strategy, strengthening its industry Practice Areas and accelerating global business growth.

With over 30 years of experience leading major advisory and transformation engagements, Sarwant brings extensive strategic consulting expertise, particularly in the mobility, industrial, tech and energy sectors. A recognised futurist specialising in foresight and megatrends, he is also the author of two books, New Mega Trends, sold in over 30 countries, and Innovating to Zero.

Sarwant also serves on several corporate and advisory boards, including as a board member of Vasuki, a Rothschild-established fund investing in automotive start-ups globally, and as a non-executive director of Ascenso Tyres.

Based in London, Sarwant's priorities will include accelerating the development of integrated digital solutions, notably the Frost Transformation Engine and MetaBrain, strengthening the company's industry capabilities and driving new business development and sales transformation initiatives.

Commenting on his return, Sarwant Singh said:

"I'm delighted to return to Frost & Sullivan at such an exciting time for the business. As AI and digital platforms reshape the research and advisory industry, we have a tremendous opportunity to build on the company's deep industry expertise and global relationships.

"My focus will be on accelerating our digital platform strategy, strengthening collaboration across our Practice Areas and creating new growth opportunities. I'm particularly looking forward to reconnecting with colleagues and helping deliver innovative, scalable solutions that enable our clients to navigate disruption and achieve sustainable growth."

Sarwant's return reinforces Frost & Sullivan's commitment to combining its established research and advisory expertise with technology-enabled solutions to deliver greater client value and accelerate growth worldwide.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Pipeline Company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation and leadership. Through Growth Pipeline as a Service, the company provides transformational strategies and best-practice models to identify, prioritise and realise growth opportunities.

Schedule Your Growth Pipeline Dialog with Frost & Sullivan.

Media Contact

Kristina Menzefricke
Marketing & Communications
Global Customer Experience
Frost & Sullivan
kristina.menzefricke@frost.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/frost--sullivan-welcomes-back-sarwant-singh-to-accelerate-digital-innovation-and-global-growth-302893289.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.