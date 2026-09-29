Frost & Sullivan Welcomes Back Sarwant Singh to Accelerate Digital Innovation and Global Growth

Industry veteran and futurist returns to advance digital platforms, strengthen advisory capabilities and drive new business opportunities

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce the return of Sarwant Singh, an experienced growth strategist, futurist and mobility industry expert, who will play a key role in advancing the company's digital and AI platform strategy, strengthening its industry Practice Areas and accelerating global business growth.

With over 30 years of experience leading major advisory and transformation engagements, Sarwant brings extensive strategic consulting expertise, particularly in the mobility, industrial, tech and energy sectors. A recognised futurist specialising in foresight and megatrends, he is also the author of two books, New Mega Trends, sold in over 30 countries, and Innovating to Zero.

Sarwant also serves on several corporate and advisory boards, including as a board member of Vasuki, a Rothschild-established fund investing in automotive start-ups globally, and as a non-executive director of Ascenso Tyres.

Based in London, Sarwant's priorities will include accelerating the development of integrated digital solutions, notably the Frost Transformation Engine and MetaBrain, strengthening the company's industry capabilities and driving new business development and sales transformation initiatives.

Commenting on his return, Sarwant Singh said:

"I'm delighted to return to Frost & Sullivan at such an exciting time for the business. As AI and digital platforms reshape the research and advisory industry, we have a tremendous opportunity to build on the company's deep industry expertise and global relationships.

"My focus will be on accelerating our digital platform strategy, strengthening collaboration across our Practice Areas and creating new growth opportunities. I'm particularly looking forward to reconnecting with colleagues and helping deliver innovative, scalable solutions that enable our clients to navigate disruption and achieve sustainable growth."

Sarwant's return reinforces Frost & Sullivan's commitment to combining its established research and advisory expertise with technology-enabled solutions to deliver greater client value and accelerate growth worldwide.

About Frost & Sullivan

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Kristina Menzefricke

Marketing & Communications

Global Customer Experience

Frost & Sullivan

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