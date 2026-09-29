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Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - Mining momentum is building in British Columbia. BTV - Business Television explores the companies, projects, and industry trends shaping the next wave of resource development-from gold and copper discoveries to critical resources and emerging producers. Featuring Scottie Resources, Endurance Gold, Kodiak Copper, Karus Mining, Clinch Resources, Selkirk Copper, Golconda Gold, Globex Mining, and more!

https://www.b-tv.com/post/btv-explores-mining-momentum-the-next-wave-of-investment-opportunities-btv-406

Scottie Resources Corp. (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) - Scottie Resources is advancing a high-grade gold project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle using a direct shipping ore model designed to reduce the infrastructure and capital requirements typically associated with mine development. With a 50,000-metre drill program underway, Scotty is focused on expanding its resource and advancing toward production.

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTCQB: ENDGF) - Endurance Gold is advancing the Reliance Gold Project in British Columbia's historic Bridge River mining district, approximately 10km from the former Bralorne Mine. The company announced an inferred resource of approximately 1.45 million ounces of gold in early 2026, including roughly 1.1 million ounces in an open-pit configuration. With additional drilling planned across the project, Endurance is focused on expanding its emerging gold resource.

Kodiak Copper Corp. (TSXV: KDK) (OTCQX: KDKCF) - Kodiak Copper is advancing its MPD copper-gold project following the completion of a maiden mineral resource estimate spanning seven deposits. Backed by a recent $15 million financing, the company plans to significantly expand its drilling program as it works toward a new resource estimate expected in early 2027. Kodiak is also unlocking value from its non-core Mojave copper project in Arizona through a transaction with Teck Resources.

Karus Mining (CSE: KARU) - Karus Mining controls two key British Columbia projects, including a major land position covering the southern half of the Cariboo Gold District. The company is currently carrying out approximately 7,500 metres of drilling at Cariboo, with initial assay results pending. Supported by a team with extensive gold exploration experience, Karus is working to demonstrate the scale of a project located adjacent to one of Canada's closely watched gold districts.

Clinch Resources Ltd. (TSX: CLCH) - Clinch Resources is a U.S.-based metallurgical coal producer building an integrated mine-to-market platform through its marketing and logistics arm, Aster Resources. With large permitted resources across its West Virginia assets, existing production, and a strategy focused on controlling more of the supply chain, Clinch is targeting approximately 2.4 million tonnes of production in 2027 as it transitions from development toward greater production and scale.

Selkirk Copper Mines Inc. (TSXV: SCMI) (OTCQX: SKRKF) - Selkirk Copper is working to restart the former-producing Minto copper-gold-silver mine in Yukon. After completing more than 100,000 metres of drilling over the past 12 months, the company is updating its resource, mine plans, engineering, design, and permits with the goal of establishing a potential 15-year mine life and returning the operation to production by mid-2028. The project is also being advanced through a partnership with the local First Nation.

Golconda Gold Ltd. (TSXV: GG) (OTCQX: GGGOF) - Golconda Gold is growing production at its Galaxy Mine in South Africa while advancing the restart of the Summit gold-silver mine in New Mexico. Galaxy produced approximately 10,000 ounces of gold in 2025, with the company reporting more than $10 million in cash flow from operations. Golconda is funding its growth internally while targeting increased production at Galaxy and a potential restart of Summit.

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSX: GMX) (OTCQX: GLBXF) - Globex Mining has built a diversified portfolio of 276 mineral assets, including 106 royalties and 10 option agreements. With exposure spanning gold, base metals, iron ore, and critical minerals, the company uses exploration, project generation, optioning, and royalties to create value across the commodity cycle. Globex reports approximately $40 million in cash and generates roughly $5 million to $6 million annually without relying on regular equity financings.

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BTV The Agency is a capital markets-focused TV production and digital marketing agency serving publicly traded and financial companies. Through strategic content creation and extensive distribution across top-tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News, and leading financial platforms, the agency helps companies reach investors, advisors, and institutions-building brand credibility and driving national retail and institutional investor awareness.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316543