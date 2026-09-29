Innocan Pharma Corporation: VALITIC Expands Retail Industry Visibility Through Shoptalk Fall 2026 in Nashville, USA

HERZLIYA, Israel and CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (OTCQB: INNPF) ("Innocan" or the "Company"), through B.I. Sky Global Ltd., its consumer wellness subsidiary, is pleased to announce that VALITIC will be represented at Shoptalk Fall 2026, taking place September 29-October 1, 2026, at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Shoptalk Fall is a leading industry gathering connecting retailers, consumer brands and technology companies shaping the future of retail. The 2026 event brings together more than 3,500 industry leaders, including 1,300+ retailers and consumer brand executives.

This year's Shoptalk Fall theme, "Retail Unplugged," focuses on practical conversations among senior industry leaders around the strategies, technologies and consumer trends shaping the year ahead. The event provides a platform for retailers and brands to develop strategies and plans for 2027.

Roni Kamhi, Co-Founder & CEO of B.I. Sky Global, will participate in the event, providing an opportunity to highlight B.I. Sky Global's experience in building and scaling consumer wellness brands in the U.S., including its flagship VALITIC skincare brand.

"Shoptalk Fall provides an excellent opportunity to connect with leading retailers and consumer brands and exchange perspectives on the evolving retail landscape," said Roni Kamhi, Co-Founder & CEO of B.I. Sky Global. "We look forward to building relationships that can support VALITIC's continued growth and market expansion."

Iris Bincovich, CEO of Innocan Pharma, added: "B.I. Sky Global represents an important component of Innocan's wellness business, and its participation at Shoptalk Fall reflects the growing relevance of VALITIC within the broader U.S. consumer and retail ecosystem. The opportunity to engage directly with leading retailers is particularly valuable as B.I. Sky continues to expand its distribution channels and build the VALITIC brand."

Shoptalk Fall 2026 is designed around direct peer-to-peer engagement, networking and practical business discussions. The event brings together executives from across the retail ecosystem, including beauty, apparel, home, electronics, footwear, automotive, marketplaces, and health and wellness brands.

About Innocan:

Innocan is an innovator in the pharmaceuticals and wellness sectors. In the wellness sector, Innocan develops and markets a wide portfolio of high-performance self-care and beauty products to promote a healthier lifestyle. Under this segment Innocan carries on business through its 60% owned subsidiary, BI Sky Global Ltd., which focuses on advanced, targeted online sales.

www.innocanpharma.com

Contact Information:

For Innocan Pharma Corporation:

Iris Bincovich, CEO

+1 5162104025

+972-54-3012842

+442037699377

info@innocanpharma.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release, including, without limitation, consumer growth of the Valitic brand, is forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Innocan's control. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Innocan, including expectations and assumptions concerning the anticipated benefits of the products, satisfaction of regulatory requirements in various jurisdictions and satisfactory completion of production and distribution arrangements.

Forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this news release. The key risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: global and local (national) economic, political, market and business conditions; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities; and potential disruption of relationships with suppliers, manufacturers, customers, business partners and competitors. There are also risks that are inherent in the nature of product distribution, including import/export matters and the failure to obtain any required regulatory and other approvals (or to do so in a timely manner). The anticipated timeline for entry to markets may change for a number of reasons, including the inability to secure necessary regulatory requirements, or the need for additional time to conclude and/or satisfy the manufacturing and distribution arrangements. As a result of the foregoing, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this news release. A comprehensive discussion of other risks that impact Innocan can be found in Innocan's public reports and filings which are available under Innocan's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information as actual results may vary materially from the forward-looking information. Innocan does not undertake to update, correct or revise any forward-looking information as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

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