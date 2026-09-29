National Association of Landscape Professionals Recognizes Eight Visterra Landscape Group Partner Companies With Gold, Silver Safety Recognition Awards

Annual awards recognize landscape service providers who go above-and-beyond traditional safety standards by creating a workplace culture of safety, training employees, deploying safety and compliance technologies and rewarding safety best practices

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / Visterra Landscape Group, one of the nation's largest commercial landscape service providers, today announced it has been honored with eight national safety awards by the National Association of Landscape Professionals' (NALP) Safety Recognition Awards program. The program reflects NALP's dedication to creating and maintaining safe work environments in the lawn and landscape industry and is designed to reward lawn and landscape industry companies that consistently demonstrate their commitment to safety.

All eight Visterra partner companies operating in 2025 were nominated and awarded either Gold or Silver commendations. Award winners earning an Overall Safety Achievement - Gold, were recognized for No Days Away from Work, No Injuries or Illnesses, and No Vehicle Accidents:

Loyet Landscape Maintenance (Gold) serving greater St. Louis

Indiana Tree Service (Gold) serving greater Indianapolis

Dyna-Mist (Silver) serving the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex

Full Care (Silver) serving greater St. Louis, Indianapolis and Louisville

GroundsPRO (Silver) in greater Cincinnati, Dayton and northern Kentucky

Oberson's Nursery & Landscape (Silver) in greater Cincinnati and Columbus

Outdoor Pride Landscape & Snow Management (Silver) serving greater Boston, Rhode Island and New Hampshire

Riverside Services (Silver) serving greater Boston and Rhode Island

Previous Visterra partner company Safety Recognition Award winners include: Full Care (Gold), GroundsPRO (Gold), H&M Landscaping (Silver), Oberson's Nursery & Landscape (Silver), Dyna-Mist (Bronze) and Riverside Services (Bronze) in 2025; and Oberson's Nursery & Landscape (Gold), Riverside Services (Gold) and GroundsPRO (Silver) in 2024.

"Employee safety and wellbeing are North Star values rooted in our ethos and at the heart of our safety program since our founding," said Visterra President and CEO Alan T. Handley. "We are grateful to NALP for this important validation, which helps assure our clients each year that their properties and stakeholders remain in safe hands. Most importantly, a healthy and actively managed safety program ensures our hard-working people go home safely to their families each day."

Visterra is North America's ninth largest commercial landscape service provider, employing more than 2,000 hardworking people across 16 states. Since its founding in late 2022, Visterra has completed 16 strategic partnerships and operates 34 branches, delivering commercial landscape maintenance, enhancement, construction and installation, sweeping and portering, and snow and ice management services.

Companies entering NALP's Safety Recognition Awards Program are required to submit a copy of their OSHA 300A Summary of Work-Related Injuries and Illnesses report and their year-end vehicle insurance claims summary report. Each company is evaluated on the number of accidents, number of days that employees were away from work, and number of employee injuries and illnesses. In addition, a checklist was used to rate the company's complete safety program.

About NALP

The National Association of Landscape Professionals is the national trade association and leading voice for the $150 billion landscape industry, which employs more than one million professionals. NALP helps shape policy and regulations and provides industry-leading education, training and resources that help industry companies reach their highest potential. For more information, visit www.landscapeprofessionals.org.

ABOUT VISTERRA LANDSCAPE GROUP

Visterra Landscape Group is one of the nation's largest commercial landscape service providers, growing organically and through strategic investment in well-established landscape service providers across 16 states. The company safely delivers expert landscape maintenance, enhancement, construction and installation, sweeping and portering, and snow and ice management services with a reputation for excellence in client service. Visterra has been awarded Lawn and Landscape's Best Places to Work in Landscaping for the past three consecutive years and is a back-to-back winner of multiple Safety Recognition Awards by the National Association of Landscape Professionals. With incumbent partner leadership guiding day to-day operations, Visterra continues to grow a team that prioritizes employee safety, wellbeing and dynamic career opportunities. For more information visit www.vlgllc.com.

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Contacts:

Media: Jim Engineer, Director of Communications media@vlgllc.com

Partnerships: Ryan McGuire, Chief Development Officer rmcguire@vlgllc.com

SOURCE: Visterra Landscape Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/national-association-of-landscape-professionals-recognizes-eight-1228720