BHA Strategy Announces Expansion of Its Government Affairs Team

Samantha Nelson joins the firm as Vice President of Government Relations

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / BHA Strategy, a leading Tennessee-based public affairs and strategic communications firm, has announced the continued growth of the team with the hiring of Samantha Nelson. Nelson recently joined BHA as Vice President of Government Relations after nearly three years in Tennessee government relations, where she has worked with clients across technology, health care, local government, and economic development, helping them navigate legislation and engage with policymakers during the legislative session.

Nelson brings a strong foundation in both state and federal policy to her new role at BHA Strategy. She previously worked at a Nashville public affairs firm focused on community engagement and land-use projects. Before that, she worked on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., in the offices of Tennessee Senators Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker during their respective chairmanships of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) and Foreign Relations committees and in the office of Congressman Chuck Fleischmann. Her Senate work included education policy research, legislative analysis, and support for committee hearings and operations.

"Samantha's experience advocating for clients makes her a great addition to our government affairs team," said Blake Harris, CEO of BHA Strategy. "As BHA continues to grow, our focus stays the same: bringing on talented people who deliver real results for the clients we serve."

Nelson joins BHA Strategy as the firm marks its fourth year with a growing team of senior strategists and government relations professionals. BHA partners with BGR Group, a premier government affairs and public relations firm headquartered in Washington, D.C., allowing us to serve clients across Tennessee and around the country.

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About BHA Strategy ( BHA Strategy ):

Based in Nashville, Tennessee, BHA Strategy is a full-service, strategic consulting firm providing expertise in government affairs, public relations, and corporate intelligence. With deep roots in both political campaigns and public service, BHA's team applies winning campaign strategies and senior advisor expertise to the biggest challenges facing startups, corporations, and causes. BHA retains a political skill set that includes public opinion research, digital marketing, and media production/placement. The firm's core focus is multi-state government affairs, strategic communication, and reputation management.

About BGR Group ( www.bgrdc.com ):

Founded in 1991, BGR Group is a premier government affairs and public relations firm with offices in Washington, D.C., London, Austin, Texas, Phoenix, Arizona and Atlanta, Georgia. BGR specializes in three key areas: bipartisan government affairs, strategic communications, and business advisory services. BGR brings together some of the most accomplished policy experts, public opinion influencers, and issue advocates from across the political spectrum.

Contact: Amie Corey, amie@bhastrategy.com

SOURCE: BHA Strategy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/bha-strategy-announces-expansion-of-its-government-affairs-team-1228719