Cultural exchange initiative documents Zhejiang through three regional filming routes

Zhejiang, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - The "Discover China Through Zhejiang" International Cultural Exchange Program announces the development of three travel itineraries following a cultural filming initiative across Zhejiang Province. The itineraries, named Classic Poetic Journey, Mountain & Sea Cultural Tour, and Healing Nature Retreat, are being developed from the routes explored during the program.

According to the program's organizers, the initiative brought together four international content creators to document locations across Hangzhou and Wuzhen, Anji and Taizhou, and Wenzhou and Lishui. The filming combined lifestyle coverage, travel filmmaking, outdoor exploration and first-person-view drone cinematography.





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The program aims to introduce international audiences to Zhejiang's cultural heritage, landscapes and contemporary urban life through visual storytelling. The planned itineraries are intended to connect the locations featured in the campaign with travel experiences for international visitors.

Three regional filming routes

Hangzhou and Wuzhen. The Hangzhou and Wuzhen route focused on water-town architecture, canals, stone bridges and tea culture, alongside contemporary urban development. The route was designed to present traditional settings and modern city life within the same regional journey.

Anji and Taizhou. The Anji and Taizhou route focused on bamboo forests, mountain landscapes and Buddhist heritage in Tiantai. Its filming approach centered on outdoor settings and cultural sites.

Wenzhou and Lishui. The Wenzhou and Lishui route focused on mountain scenery, waterfalls and historic villages. The organizers' route description included Yandang Mountain, Baizhangji Waterfall and the Chenjiapu and Songyang area, with aerial footage forming part of the visual coverage.

Travel itinerary development

The organizers are developing the three routes into the Classic Poetic Journey, Mountain & Sea Cultural Tour, and Healing Nature Retreat itineraries. This next phase is intended to turn the locations documented during the filming initiative into travel experiences that visitors can follow in person.

About the Discover China Through Zhejiang Program

The "Discover China Through Zhejiang" International Cultural Exchange Program is dedicated to promoting cultural understanding and tourism through visits by international storytellers. Its focus includes Zhejiang's landscapes, heritage and contemporary life.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316633