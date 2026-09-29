Marquis Who's Who: Marquis Who's Who Recognizes Norman Young for Excellence in Construction

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Norman Young has been selected for inclusion in Marquis Who's Who after having grown DCMC Construction LLC from zero to more than $15 million in revenue during the company's first five years. Mr. Young has served as the chief executive officer of the company since 2012. During that time, DCMC Construction LLC, a union company that specializes in state and federal contracts, has expanded across Albany and Brooklyn, New York, and is now opening an office in Miami.

Mr. Young says his drive, persistence, care for his employees and humility have helped him over the years of his distinguished career in the construction industry.

Building Bridges

Born in Brooklyn, Mr. Young has served the Tri-State as a union contractor and project manager for more than 30 years. As a young man, he attained degrees in engineering, architecture, design, welding and structural steel.

Early in his professional career, he worked in several different union trades; one of his first jobs involved electrical services for National Grid. This range of work equipped him with a broad set of technical skills and knowledge of how different operations approach construction and engineering, helping him to later build bridges between different roles.

Mr. Young also spent time building physical bridges, completing a rigorous five-year masonry apprenticeship program within the union. For that program, he worked on different bridges across the five boroughs of New York. Recognized for the excellence of his work, he progressed swiftly to the role of foreman and, after five years, was made superintendent. Four years later, he was promoted to project manager and was tasked with overseeing large commercial construction projects throughout the Tri-State area.

Mr. Young's career took a new direction when he took the advice of his business agent, Jeff Starks, and founded his own company, DCMC Construction LLC, to participate in then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's pilot program for minority contractors. The program was part of the governor's initiative to expand participation in Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) state contracting. Mr. Young exceeded the program's goal of $5 million, doubled his profits and graduated as the top contractor out of a total of 675 minority contractors.

Amid that effort, Mr. Young opened new divisions within his company, taking on a variety of large construction projects. These projects ranged from bridge building to heavy highways, roads and city streets, commercial construction, construction management and commercial cleaning. The new divisions produced $10 million in revenue.

Heading Up Multimillion-Dollar Projects

After doubling the revenue goal of Gov. Cuomo's pilot program, Mr. Young has continued to build his company, serving New York primarily but also engaging in construction activities nationwide. Locally, his company is recognized for taking on multimillion-dollar projects, delivering quality and employing skilled union labor at prevailing wages.

Mr. Young led the Guild House project, a multimillion-dollar renovation of part of the Cathedral of All Saints in Albany, New York. Other successful large-scale projects have included the John F. Kennedy Airport, the Williamsburg Bridge in Brooklyn's south side, the Montreign Casino in Monticello, the Albany Nanotech Complex for the University at Albany (SUNY), construction work for Albany High School, the Albany Convention Center, a new 911 call center for the Albany County Sheriff's Office and a large cleaning contract with the Carver Companies.

Over the course of these large contracts, Mr. Young has been honored with multiple recognitions and awards. His work has been recognized by TD Bank, and his company was featured in the TD Bank Portfolio for its swift growth and its success in going nationwide. He was also named the region's top General Minority Contractor by The Great Kings and Queens of the Capital Region Royal Gala. His work has been featured in the Albany Business Review and other publications.

A Strong Basis for Success

Asked about the quick growth of his company since 2012, Mr. Young attributes his success to his faith, staying humble, the early guidance of his parents and the support and inspiration of his family. His love for his wife, Yocaira Pujols-Sanchez, and their three children, Marisa, Charnele and Davon Williams, is one source of his drive and determination. When not at work, he spends time with his family and enjoys dancing.

Mr. Young is also active in civic engagement and as a mentor in his community. He volunteers with Marine Toys for Tots Foundation and with Equinox, a Capital Region nonprofit devoted to assisting homeless and at-risk youth. Frequently in demand as a guest speaker and mentor, he shares his expertise with early-career entrepreneurs at New York University and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, in addition to unions and associations that serve the construction industry. Looking ahead, he envisions future opportunities as a real estate developer.

About Marquis Who's Who

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America, Marquis Who's Who has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Who's Who in America remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms worldwide. The suite of Marquis publications can be viewed at the official Marquis Who's Who website, www.marquiswhoswho.com.

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