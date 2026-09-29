Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) ("Stardust Solar" or the "Company"), a leading provider of residential solar energy solutions, wishes to clarify that its non-brokered private placement previously announced on September 4, 2026 (the "Original Announcement"), will be for up to 641 senior secured convertible debenture units of the Company (each, a "Debenture Unit") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $641,000, led by Plaza Capital (the "Lead Investor"), at a price of $1,000 (the "Funded Amount") per Debenture Unit (the "Offering"). Each Debenture Unit will consist of: (i) one senior secured convertible debenture of the Company having a principal value of $1,000 (each, a "Debenture"); and (ii) 13,333 common share purchase warrants (each, a "Warrant"). The terms of the Debentures and Warrants are described in the Original Announcement.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to repay the outstanding principal amount and interest accrued thereon owed by the Company pursuant to senior secured convertible debentures of the Company issued on February 17, 2026. Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the TSX-V. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation and the policies of the TSX-V. The Offering is not subject to a minimum aggregate amount of subscriptions and closing of the Offering may occur in one or more tranches.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Stardust Solar

Stardust Solar Energy Inc. is a diversified solar royalty company developing multiple recurring revenue streams across residential, commercial, and utility-scale markets in North America, with international expansion initiatives underway. The Company generates revenues through royalties, licensing arrangements, subscription models, training and education programs, and contributions from its clean- energy franchise operations, all structured to support scalable, recurring value creation. Through strategic growth initiatives and a focus on sustainability-driven innovation, Stardust Solar is advancing renewable-energy adoption while building long-term value for shareholders and stakeholders.

Disclaimer:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to, statements relating to the completion of the Offering on the terms described herein or at all, and the use of proceeds and available funds following the completion of the Offering and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future events and that actual events or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

- NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES -

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